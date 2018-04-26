Kansas City Life Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kansas City Life Insurance Company recorded net income of $1.5 million or $0.15 per share in the first quarter of 2018, a decrease of $3.7 million or $0.38 per share relative to the first quarter of 2017. The decline in the first quarter of 2018 reflected lower investment revenues, largely related to reduced reinvestment rates available in the marketplace. In addition, operating expenses and amortization of deferred acquisition costs increased. Partially offsetting these, insurance revenues from both premiums and contract charges increased and policyholder benefits decreased.