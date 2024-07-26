Kansas City Life Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kansas City Life Insurance Company recorded net income of $4.7 million or $0.49 per share in the second quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $4.5 million or $0.46 per share in the second quarter of 2023.  Net income totaled $6.3 million or $0.65 per share in the first six months of 2024, up from $1.2 million or $0.13 per share in the first six months of 2023.

The results for the second quarter of 2024 reflected higher investment revenues and lower policyholder benefits and operating expenses compared to the second quarter of 2023.  Partially offsetting these improvements, insurance revenues declined and interest credited to policyholder account balances increased.

The improvement in the first six months of 2024 compared to the prior year resulted from an increase in investment revenues and a decrease in policyholder benefits.  Partially offsetting these were a decrease in insurance revenues and increases in operating expenses and interest credited to policyholder account balances.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company (OTCQX: KCLI) was established in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.  The Company's primary business is providing financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities.  The Company operates in 49 states and the District of Columbia.  For more information, please visit www.kclife.com.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

(amounts in thousands, except share data)
 
 

Quarter Ended

  

Six Months Ended
 

June 30

  

June 30
 

2024

  

2023

  

2024

  

2023

Revenues

$

122,512

  

$

123,952

  

$

249,820

  

$

249,921

Net income

$

4,735

  

$

4,463

  

$

6,289

  

$

1,222

Net income per share, basic and
diluted

$

0.49

  

$

0.46

  

$

0.65

  

$

0.13

Dividends paid

$

0.14

  

$

0.14

  

$

0.28

  

$

0.28

Average number of shares
outstanding

  

9,683,414

    

9,683,414

    

9,683,414

    

9,683,414
                       

SOURCE Kansas City Life Insurance Company

News Releases in Similar Topics