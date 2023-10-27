Kansas City Life Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

Kansas City Life Insurance Company

27 Oct, 2023, 12:19 ET

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kansas City Life Insurance Company recorded net income of $4.6 million or $0.47 per share in the third quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $4.3 million or $0.45 per share in the third quarter of 2022. Net income totaled $5.8 million or $0.60 per share in the first nine months of 2023, up from $1.1 million or $0.12 per share in the first nine months of 2022.

The results for the third quarter of 2023 reflected higher insurance and investment revenues compared to the third quarter of 2022. In addition, policyholder benefits and amortization of deferred acquisition costs were lower compared to the prior year. Partially offsetting these improvements were increases in interest credited to policyholder account balances and operating expenses.

The improvement in the first nine months of 2023 compared to one year earlier was largely due to increases in insurance and investment revenues and lower amortization of deferred acquisition costs. Partially offsetting these were increases in policyholder benefits and operating expenses.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company (OTCQX: KCLI) was established in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri. The Company's primary business is providing financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. The Company operates in 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.kclife.com.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company
Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
(amounts in thousands, except share data)




Quarter Ended

September 30

Nine Months Ended
September 30


2023

2022

2023

2022

Revenues

$

122,626

$

119,998

$

372,547

$

353,808

Net income

$

4,599

$

4,315

$

5,821

$

1,124

Net income per share, basic and
diluted

$

0.47

$

0.45

$

0.60

$

0.12

Dividends paid

$

0.14

$

0.14

$

0.42

$

0.55

Average number of shares
outstanding

9,683,414

9,683,414

9,683,414

9,683,414













