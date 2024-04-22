Kansas City Life Declares Quarterly Dividend

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Kansas City Life Insurance Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share on April 22, 2024. The dividend will be payable on May 8, 2024, to stockholders of record on May 2, 2024.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company (OTCQX: KCLI) was established in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri. The Company's primary business is providing financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. The Company operates in 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.kclife.com.

