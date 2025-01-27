Kansas City Life Declares Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Kansas City Life Insurance Company

Jan 27, 2025, 19:27 ET

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Kansas City Life Insurance Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share on Jan. 27, 2025. The dividend will be payable on Feb. 12, 2025, to stockholders of record on Feb. 6, 2025.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company (OTCQX: KCLI) was established in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri. The Company's primary business is providing financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. The Company operates in 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.kclife.com.

Contact: Holly Ropp, Assistant Vice President,
Corporate Communications
816-753-7299, ext. 8663

SOURCE Kansas City Life Insurance Company

