Kansas City One-Stop Shop Combines Auto Repair and Auto Body

Local automotive entrepreneurs Dustin Stock and John Kohler have served the greater Kansas City area for 33 years. They recently expanded operations to include an auto repair and body shop which includes convenient car rentals and more.

"Complete Auto Shop is like a one-stop shop for your vehicle," said Stock. "We now offer auto maintenance and body work in addition to all our other automotive services. It's unusual to find somewhere that offers all this in one place."

Complete Auto Shop

Located in Kansas City at 1212 Minnesota Ave, Complete Auto Shop offers full automotive, mechanical, and body repair services with a goal to be the number one business for everything automotive in our great city.

"We offer fast service done right the first time," added Kohler, "and we have loaner/rental cars, easy payment options, fast service, accurate estimates, and digital video inspections."

Services include oil changes, brake services, transmission, engine service/repair, and tuneups. There is a three-year/ 36,000-mile limited warranty on mechanical repairs, and a lifetime warranty on body repairs.

"Quality control inspections are completed on all repairs," Stock said. "We are experts in dealing with insurance companies, so our customers don't have to."

Say goodbye to being stuck with other companies' slow repair times and improper diagnostics. According to the owners, there is transparency with the company's digital video inspections on repairs, so customers know they aren't being upsold. And the body shop isn't booked out for several weeks -- unlike most competitors.

Stock and Kohler are also well-known in the community they serve for their philanthropic efforts. Past events include regular visits to local schools to read to students, handing out pajamas for Christmas, and donating land and water service for a community garden to benefit immigrant families.

For more information, or to schedule an interview with Dustin Stock or John Kohler, contact them at 913-621-3200 or at [email protected].

