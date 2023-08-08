Kansas Court of Appeals Rules in Favor of Aeroflex Wichita in Case Against Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp.

News provided by

VIAVI Solutions

08 Aug, 2023, 06:30 ET

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced that the Court of Appeals of the State of Kansas has affirmed a lower court decision in a case filed by Aeroflex Wichita, now a VIAVI company, against Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. ("TIC") and two of its employees with total damages owed to VIAVI now exceeding US$7 million. The lower court case, filed by Aeroflex prior to the acquisition by VIAVI and affirmed by the Kansas Court of Appeals, awarded damages caused by tortious interference and improper use and disclosure of Aeroflex's confidential and proprietary business information used to win a competitive US Army contract to upgrade and supply the Army with avionics test sets.

In TIC's press release on July 27, 2023, TIC's President and CEO Jeff O'Hara stated that the appellate court's opinion was a "final decision" which entailed TIC's paying the full judgment and accrued interest amount. TIC also filed an 8-K with the SEC on that same day in which it referred to the appellate decision and "the Company's obligation to pay damages in full." VIAVI takes these statements to mean that TIC will not file a petition for review to the Kansas Supreme Court and that TIC will pay its portion of the judgment, costs, and interest. VIAVI is pursuing full payment of all amounts owed from TIC as a result of the Court of Appeals' judgment.

Aeroflex, now part of the VIAVI AvComm Business Unit, has delivered a broad portfolio of avionics test solutions, including reliable R&D, flight line, factory and return-to-service test solutions to the avionics market for more than 50 years. The company has served aircraft operators, avionics system manufacturers, and maintenance/depot, repair and overhaul service providers in the military, commercial and general aviation sectors.

"We are pleased that the Court found in our favor, and in their words, 'Justice was done,'" said Doug Russell, Senior Vice President, AvComm, VIAVI. "VIAVI and Aeroflex are proud of our history of innovation and support for our armed services. The integrity of the technology development process provides confidence to us and to our customers in the systems underlying our nation's defenses."

About VIAVI
VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, equipment manufacturers, enterprises, government and avionics. VIAVI is also a leader in light management technologies for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, government and aerospace applications. Together with our customers and partners we are United in Possibility, finding innovative ways to solve real-world problems. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Media Inquiries:

North America

Sonus PR

Martin Smith

[email protected]

Europe, Middle East & Africa

Sonus PR

Chevaan Seresinhe

[email protected]

Asia Pacific

Voila Communications

Manish Sharma

[email protected]



China

Archetype

Geff Pan

[email protected]

SOURCE VIAVI Solutions

Also from this source

VIAVI to Launch PCIe 6.0 Protocol Analysis Testing Platform at Flash Memory Summit

VIAVI First to Introduce RedCap Device Emulation, Boosting 5G IoT Commercialization

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.