Kansas Tech CEO Ben Foster Appointed to Chair National Rural Broadband Association Board

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association has announced its 2026 board officers, naming Twin Valley President and CEO Ben Foster as board chair.

Ben Foster is an accomplished executive in the broadband and technology sectors, serving as President & CEO of Twin Valley and ISG Technology. Under his leadership, the companies have experienced significant growth, including the transformation of ISG into a national Managed IT & Cloud Services provider and Twin Valley’s expanding footprint as the largest independent broadband and communications company in Kansas.

Foster leads Twin Valley and ISG Technology, which together form the largest independently owned broadband and communications company in Kansas. Over the past decade, Twin Valley has invested more than $100 million to expand broadband infrastructure across rural Kansas, providing a range of broadband, mobile, and IT services for residential and small- to medium-sized business customers. ISG Technology is a leading managed IT and cloud services provider with locations across Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma.

NTCA represents about 850 independent, community-based broadband providers nationwide. Under Foster's leadership, the association is working to help create a path toward universal access to robust, reliable and affordable broadband in rural America by 2030. That mission is advanced through strong policy advocacy, as well as training, research, events and member programs that strengthen the workforce and ensure the long-term sustainability and innovation of rural broadband providers.

"I'm honored to continue serving NTCA's rural broadband membership at a pivotal time," Foster said. "Alongside the ongoing work to strengthen the association, we'll continue advocating for policies that support rural providers and the communities they serve. The work ahead is about ensuring rural America is prepared to meet rising connectivity demands and can fully participate in an increasingly digital world."

Foster has served on the NTCA board since 2021 and previously served from 2011 to 2014, supporting the unification of OPASTCO, the Organization for the Promotion and Advancement of Small Telecommunications Companies, and NTCA. He joined Twin Valley in 2004 and has served in several leadership roles before being appointed president and CEO in 2011. He also currently serves on the Kansas Fiber Network board and is a past chairman.

As NTCA board chair, Foster will join fellow officers Ross Petrick, general manager and CEO of Alliance Communications Cooperative Inc., who will serve as vice chair, and Jennifer Prather, CEO of Totelcom Communications LLC, who was elected secretary-treasurer. NTCA also welcomed Christa Alexander, president and CEO of Arriva, as a new board member and Southeast Region Commercial Director.

"I want to congratulate Ben on his new leadership role and thank him for his continued service to the industry," said NTCA CEO Shirley Bloomfield. "I am confident that the NTCA board, guided by the strategic plan we unveiled in 2025, is well positioned to lead the association into its next chapter."

Bloomfield has announced she will retire at the end of March 2026. The search for the association's next CEO is underway.

"Shirley has had an incredibly distinguished career, advancing rural broadband policy and helping ensure rural providers' voices are heard at every level of government," Foster said. "I'm grateful for her leadership, and I'm confident our board will keep NTCA moving forward through this leadership transition. As we navigate a rapidly changing environment and prepare to welcome NTCA's next CEO, we will remain focused on the needs of our members and rural Americans."

About Twin Valley

Twin Valley is a fourth-generation family business that has over 80 years' experience providing cutting-edge technology and connectivity throughout the central U.S. Twin Valley helps customers unlock possibilities to realize their full potential by providing a unique combination of broadband, mobile, home security, managed IT services, technology consulting, professional services and cloud/data center solutions for both residential and business customers.

Twin Valley made a Pledge to their communities and customers, always striving to provide the most reliable broadband network, the best value for internet, local hometown customer service, and meaningful community outreach initiatives. Learn more at twinvalley.com/pledge.

About NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association

NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association is the premier association representing about 850 independent, community-based telecommunications companies that are leading innovative change in smart rural communities across America. In an era of transformative technological developments, regulatory challenges and marketplace competition, NTCA members are advancing efforts to close the digital divide by delivering robust and high-quality services over future-proof networks. Their commitment to building sustainable networks makes rural communities fertile ground for innovation in economic development, e-commerce, health care, agriculture and education, and it contributes billions of dollars to the U.S. economy each year. Visit us at ntca.org.

