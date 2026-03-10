Twin Valley Announces $12.3 Million Broadband Investment Across Rural Kansas

Statewide initiative includes more than 7,000 homes and businesses through a combination of grant funding and private investment.

MILTONVALE, Kan., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Twin Valley, Kansas' largest privately-owned broadband and communications company, announces a $12.3 million investment in 2026 to expand and modernize broadband infrastructure across rural Kansas. The initiative includes $4.7 million in private investment by Twin Valley along with more than $7.6 million in grant funding awarded in partnership with the Kansas Office of Broadband Development (KOBD). Grants will be funded by the Kansas Broadband Acceleration Grant (BAG) and Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) programs.

Twin Valley is a fourth-generation, family-owned broadband and communications company. Having served rural Kansas since the 1940s, the company is deeply committed to providing cutting-edge connectivity that creates opportunities for communities over generations to come. Twin Valley has made a pledge to always strive to provide the most reliable broadband network, the best value for internet, customer care people rave about, and meaningful support for community outreach initiatives.

"Reliable broadband is essential infrastructure for Kansas communities, supporting economic growth, education, healthcare, and quality of life," said Bill Abston, executive director of the Kansas Office of Broadband Development. "Through continued collaboration with Twin Valley and other providers across the state, programs like BAG and BEAD combined with private investment are helping expand high-quality connectivity and strengthen the future of rural Kansas."

A fourth-generation family business, Twin Valley has been advocating for cutting-edge communications and connectivity for rural Kansans for more than 80 years. With success rooted in local, hometown service and community investment, Twin Valley stands apart from providers backed by out-of-state investors. Twin Valley prioritizes sustainable growth and long-term partnerships, exemplified by industry-leading customer satisfaction scores and annual donations exceeding $100,000 to the communities it serves. Between its longevity and experience with dozens of fiber broadband expansion projects, Twin Valley has established a proven track record for being a trusted partner, reliable service provider and active community member.

"Twin Valley was founded by my great-grandparents in a rural Kansas town, and that legacy continues to guide how we approach every investment we make," said Ben Foster, president and chief executive officer at Twin Valley. "We're committed to building high-quality networks that are designed to last and supporting them with a Kansas-based team that understands the needs of rural communities. In an industry where many providers rely on overseas support and short-term investment strategies, our approach is simple: invest in strong infrastructure and stand behind it with local service our customers can trust."

The projects will elevate connectivity from legacy copper, cable modem, and fixed wireless technologies to advanced fiber-optic infrastructure and Air Fiber, a next-generation fiber-fed fixed wireless solution. This connectivity will improve performance, reliability, and long-term scalability. About 1,000 homes and businesses will be upgraded to fiber, featuring up to 8 Gbps symmetrical service, and another 6,000 will be covered by Air Fiber, delivering speeds up to 500 Mbps.

Simplifying the Internet Buying Experience

Twin Valley is also introducing new Value-Based Offers designed to simplify the buying experience and make it easier for customers to find a plan that fits their needs. These packages will include built-in features such as network security, parental controls and device prioritization. Additional capabilities, including network failover and scam watch alerts, are expected to roll out by early summer.

"Consumers can get lost in industry jargon and flashy promotions," Foster said. "Whether you're a parent, gamer, or remote worker, our new value-based offers simplify the process of choosing internet service while providing powerful tools like network security and parental controls that help families stay safe online. Pair that with our reliable network and neighborly service, and people can feel confident making the switch to Twin Valley."

In addition to broadband connectivity, Twin Valley offers nationwide Mobile phone coverage and a suite of business services designed to keep operations running smoothly and securely. Services include Managed IT, Cybersecurity, Microsoft 365, Hosted Voice business phone, and Data Backups & Replication, providing local businesses with the tools and support they need to stay connected, productive and protected.

Project Timelines & Areas Served

Twin Valley is set to break ground on the state-of-the-art network this week, beginning with the privately funded projects and transitioning to the BEAD and BAG awarded projects pending final contracts and environmental studies. Construction timelines will vary by community, with projects expected to take place throughout 2026.

Fiber Projects

The following communities and neighborhoods will have 100% fiber to the home service.

Abilene (a small expansion of approximately 22 passings adjacent to Twin Valley's 2025 expansion service area)

Barnard

Burden

Rural Clearwater (K-42 Estates neighborhood)

Elk Falls

Sedan

Viola

Air Fiber (Next-Generation Fixed Wireless) Projects

The following counties will be covered by Air Fiber:

Clay

Dickinson

Elk

Lincoln

Ottawa

Riley

Sedgwick

Sumner

Washington

Residents and businesses can sign up now at twinvalley.com/fiber or call 800.515.3311.

About Twin Valley

Twin Valley is a fourth-generation family business that has over 80 years' experience providing cutting-edge technology and connectivity throughout the central U.S. Twin Valley helps customers unlock possibilities to realize their full potential by providing a unique combination of broadband, mobile, home security, managed IT services, technology consulting, professional services, and cloud/data center solutions for both residential and business customers.

Twin Valley made a Pledge to their communities and customers, always striving to provide the most reliable broadband network, the best value for internet, local hometown customer service and meaningful community outreach initiatives. Learn more at twinvalley.com/pledge.

