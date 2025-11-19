Kantor & Kantor Expands Its Legal Team With Three New Attorney Hires, Strengthening Appeals and Bad Faith Practices

New additions reflect the firm's next era of growth and its continued commitment to client advocacy

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kantor & Kantor, LLP, one of the nation's leading plaintiff-side insurance litigation firms, announced the hiring of three new attorneys across its Appeals and Bad Faith teams: Victoria Chen and Nicolet Lyon as Associate Attorneys on the Appeals Team, and Mark Lounsbury as an Associate on the Bad Faith Team. These additions further solidify the firm's deep bench of advocates as it continues to expand to meet the evolving needs of clients nationwide.

"Our practice continues to grow in both depth and expertise, and I am extremely proud to keep expanding our team of advocates," said Andrew Kantor, Senior Partner at Kantor & Kantor. "Victoria, Nicolet, and Mark each bring distinct experience and a shared commitment to excellence that reflects the next era of Kantor & Kantor's growth."

Victoria Chen Joins Appeals Team

Victoria Chen joins the Appeals Team after graduating from The George Washington University Law School in May and recently became admitted to the California Bar. During law school, she focused on government lawyering at the federal, state, and local levels, including serving with the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation, where she worked on matters involving the misadministration of ERISA pension plans. It was there that Chen developed her passion for ERISA and commitment to helping individuals secure the benefits they are owed.

"We're thrilled to welcome Victoria to our appeals team. Her dedication to helping people obtain the benefits they deserve aligns perfectly with Kantor & Kantor's mission," said Cari Schwartz, Senior Partner and head of the Appeals Team.

Nicolet Lyon Strengthens ERISA Disability Appeals Capabilities

Nicolet Lyon joins the Appeals Team with nearly a decade of experience in ERISA disability appeals, litigation, and benefits-related advocacy. She represents participants and beneficiaries in disputes involving retirement, health, and disability benefits, with a practice centered on developing robust administrative records, interpreting complex medical and plan documents, and crafting strategic appeals that position clients for success.

Lyon earned her J.D. from the University of St. Thomas School of Law and her B.A. in Anthropology from the University of Minnesota. She has served as an Alumni Advisory Board Director for her law school and as a Volunteer Attorney with Cancer Legal Care, representing individuals facing cancer-related disability and insurance challenges.

"With nearly a decade of experience in ERISA disability appeals and litigation, Nicolet brings a wealth of knowledge and compassion to our work - helping us strengthen our advocacy today and continue growing into the future," said Cari Schwartz, Senior Partner.

Mark Lounsbury Enhances Bad Faith Litigation Team

Mark Lounsbury joins Kantor & Kantor's Bad Faith Team with a strong litigation background, having worked on real estate, financial services, creditors' rights, and state administrative matters involving regulation and compliance. He draws on this broad experience when addressing insurer compliance issues and complex coverage disputes.

Lounsbury is admitted to practice in Nevada (2019), California (2025), the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada (2022), the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Nevada (2024), the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit (2022), and all four U.S. District Courts in California (2025).

"I joined Kantor & Kantor to help level the playing field for people dealing with insurers who refuse to keep their promises. After years of seeing how large institutions litigate and defend their interests, I wanted to put that insight to work and be part of a team built around accountability and helping policyholders get results," Lounsbury said.

"Our practice is built on holding powerful institutions accountable, and that's precisely where Mark's experience shines," said Tim Rozelle, Senior Partner and Co-Head of the Bad Faith Team. "His background in handling complex real estate, financial services, and creditors' rights matters gives him unique insight into how large companies operate and defend their interests. That insight now fuels his advocacy for policyholders - ensuring the law works for people, not just for companies. His perspective and skill make him a natural addition to our Bad Faith team."

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Mark Lounsbury to our bad faith team," added Jaclyn Conover, Senior Partner and Co-Head of the Bad Faith Team. "In just a few weeks, he has already made meaningful contributions to several of our long-term care and homeowners' insurance cases. We look forward to our continued success with Mark as an advocate for our clients."

