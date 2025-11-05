Kantor & Kantor Named 2025 "Top Boutique Law Firm" by the Daily Journal

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kantor & Kantor, LLP, one of the nation's leading firms representing individuals wrongfully denied insurance benefits, has been named a 2025 Top Boutique Law Firm by the Daily Journal. The honor recognizes the firm's exceptional litigation victories, impact on insurance and ERISA law, and deep commitment to client-centered advocacy.

Founded in 2004 by Glenn and Lisa Kantor, the firm has grown from a family-run practice in Northridge, California into a nationally recognized powerhouse with offices across the West Coast and clients throughout the United States. Today, Senior Partner Andrew Kantor continues the legacy of compassionate, results-driven legal service, strengthening the firm's reach and modernizing its approach while maintaining its family-first culture.

"This award is a testament to our clients," said Senior Partner Andrew Kantor. "We stand with people during the most difficult moments of their lives—when an insurance company has denied their care, benefits, or stability. Our mission has always been clear: fight with skill, compassion, and determination so our clients receive what they are owed."

Major Legal Victories in 2025

Kantor & Kantor's recognition follows a year marked by high-impact results across ERISA, long-term disability, life insurance, and health benefit litigation:

Secured class-wide relief and over $9 million in attorneys' fees in an ERISA anti-cutback and fiduciary duty action following a corporate spin-off ( Cockerill v. Corteva, Inc. ).





). Reinstated long-term disability benefits and obtained nearly $89,500 in past-due payments in a contested disability claim trial ( Dharmasena v. MetLife ).





). Achieved a Ninth Circuit victory protecting residential mental health treatment access for minors ( Dan C. v. Directors Guild of America – Producer Health Plan ).





). Won nearly $633,000 in life insurance benefits in a fiduciary breach case for a surviving spouse (Watson v. EMC Corp.).

These results reinforce Kantor & Kantor's standing as one of the nation's leading firms in ERISA and insurance benefit litigation.

Driven by Mission, Built on People

The Daily Journal highlighted the firm's unwavering dedication to individuals facing complex health, mental health, and disability-related insurance denials. Kantor & Kantor is particularly recognized for leading advocacy in conditions often misunderstood or marginalized by insurers, including autoimmune diseases, mental health conditions, eating disorders, and Long-COVID–related disabilities.

"Our culture is our greatest strength," said Founding Partner Glenn Kantor. "We value our people, we believe deeply in our clients, and we treat each case as if it were our family's."

Under Andrew Kantor's leadership, the firm has expanded its national footprint, invested in digital innovation and client accessibility, and strengthened partnerships with healthcare providers and patient advocacy organizations while preserving its core values of empathy, integrity, and relentless advocacy.

About Kantor & Kantor, LLP

Kantor & Kantor, LLP is a nationally recognized plaintiff-side law firm representing individuals in ERISA and insurance benefit disputes, including long-term disability, life, health, homeowners, long-term care, and pension matters. With deep experience in medically complex and high-stakes claims, the firm is known for landmark case results, industry leadership, and a compassionate, client-first culture.

