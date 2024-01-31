Kantor & Kantor, LLP Launches Their Podcast, "Talking Insurance with Kantor & Kantor"

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kantor & Kantor, LLP, renowned for its unwavering commitment to representing policyholders regarding their insurance claims for disability, long-term care, and life insurance benefits, announces the launch of its new podcast, "Talking Insurance with Kantor & Kantor."

The podcast's authoritative content will be mainly provided by Glenn Kantor, one of the law firm's founding partners, and will focus on various topics related to ERISA and Insurance Bad Faith law. Episodes will talk about the law firm's different practice areas, tips for handling your claim successfully, and when you need to seek legal advice.

"As we launch 'Talking Insurance with Kantor & Kantor,' we're embracing a new way to connect with and support our clients, offering them insights and guidance in a way that's clear and relatable. It's our way of saying we're here with you, every step of the way, helping to navigate the sometimes daunting world of insurance law. We understand our client's challenges, and we're here to make their journey through these challenges less intimidating and more understandable. This podcast is much more than a series of discussions; it's a reflection of our dedication to serve and support, by sharing our legal knowledge in a way that truly benefits those we represent," says Glenn Kantor.

"Talking Insurance with Kantor & Kantor" is now available on major podcast platforms. You can subscribe to Kantor & Kantor's YouTube channel to catch the latest episode and other law firm news: Kantor & Kantor YouTube Channel

For more details about Kantor & Kantor, LLP and their new podcast, please visit: Kantor & Kantor Podcast

About Kantor & Kantor LLP

Kantor & Kantor LLP is a highly respected law firm that focuses exclusively on representing plaintiffs in denials of life, health, disability, long-term care insurance, and retirement benefit claims. With a team of dedicated ERISA and Insurance Bad Faith attorneys, the firm has earned a reputation for providing compassionate, results-oriented legal representation to individuals fighting for their insurance and retirement benefits.

