Best Law Firms® Recognizes Kantor & Kantor, LLP in 2024 Rankings

News provided by

KANTOR & KANTOR, LLP

03 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kantor & Kantor, LLP has been recognized in the 2024 edition of Best Law Firms®, ranked by Best Lawyers®, regionally in 1 practice area.

 Firms included in the 2024 Best Law Firms® list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. To be considered for this milestone achievement, at least one lawyer in the law firm must be recognized in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®.

Continue Reading
Best Law Firms - Regional Tier 1 Badge for 2024
Best Law Firms - Regional Tier 1 Badge for 2024

Achieving a tiered ranking in Best Law Firms® on a national and/or metropolitan scale signals a unique credibility within the industry. The transparent, collaborative research process employs qualitative and quantitative data from peer and client reviews that are supported by proprietary algorithmic technology to produce a tiered system of industry-led rankings of the top 4% of the industry.

Receiving a tier designation represents an elite status, integrity, and reputation that law firms earn among other leading firms and lawyers. The 2024 edition of Best Law Firms® includes rankings in 75 national practice areas and 127 metropolitan-based practice areas. Additionally, one "Law Firm of the Year" was named in each nationally ranked practice area.

Kantor & Kantor, LLP received the following rankings in the 2024 Best Law Firms®:

Regional Tier 1

  • Los Angeles - Insurance Law

About Kantor & Kantor LLP:

Kantor & Kantor LLP is a highly respected law firm that focuses exclusively on representing plaintiffs in denials of life, health, disability, long-term care insurance, and retirement benefit claims. With a team of dedicated ERISA and Insurance Bad Faith attorneys, the firm has earned a reputation for providing compassionate, results-oriented legal representation to individuals fighting for their insurance and retirement benefits.

Media Contact:

Julie Fisher 
Marketing Director 
818-886-2525 
[email protected]

SOURCE KANTOR & KANTOR, LLP

SOURCE KANTOR & KANTOR, LLP

Also from this source

Kantor & Kantor, LLP Promotes Timothy Rozelle to Partner

Kantor & Kantor, LLP Promotes Timothy Rozelle to Partner

Kantor & Kantor, LLP, continues to build an exceptional team of superbly talented and diverse lawyers across their practice areas to carry the firm...
Kantor & Kantor, LLP Attorneys Named Among 2024 Best Lawyers in America® and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America

Kantor & Kantor, LLP Attorneys Named Among 2024 Best Lawyers in America® and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America

Best Lawyers® has recognized both founding partners, Glenn Kantor and Lisa Kantor, along with senior partner, Alan Kassan, and partners, Anna M....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Awards

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.