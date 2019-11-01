Kantor & Kantor, LLP ranked in 2020 "Best Law Firms"

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers ®, for the tenth consecutive year, announce the "Best Law Firms" rankings.

Kantor & Kantor, LLP has been ranked in the 2020 U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" list regionally in 1 practice area.

Firms included in the 2020 "Best Law Firms" list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Achieving a tiered ranking signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise.

The 2020 Edition of "Best Law Firms" includes rankings in 75 national practice areas and 122 metropolitan-based practice areas. A "Law Firm of the Year" is named in 74 of the 75 nationally ranked practice areas.

Ranked firms, presented in tiers, are listed on a national and/or metropolitan scale. Receiving a tier designation reflects the high level of respect a firm has earned among other leading lawyers and clients in the same communities and the same practice areas for their abilities, their professionalism and their integrity.

Kantor & Kantor, LLP received the following rankings in the 2020 U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms":

Regional Tier 1

Los Angeles

Insurance Law

About Kantor & Kantor, LLP

KANTOR & KANTOR, LLP HANDLES YOUR INSURANCE CLAIM MATTERS IN CALIFORNIA

Kantor & Kantor, LLP is one of the most experienced and highly respected law firms in the nation dealing with litigating insurance claims against insurance companies.We represent clients whose insurance companies have refused to pay claims. Our firm also has extensive experience with the complex appeals procedure and Federal Court litigation of ERISA matters.

If you, or anyone you know has questions about claims against their insurance company, contact us for a free consultation. It is important to seek legal counsel as soon as your claim is denied. We can help you challenge your insurance company denial at any stage of legal process, including submitting the claim, drafting an appeal, filing a lawsuit, and pursuing an appeal after loss at trial.

There is no out-of-pocket cost to retain us – we only get paid if you get paid.

SOURCE Kantor & Kantor, LLP