KANTOR & KANTOR, LLP PROMOTES PETER D. SESSIONS TO PARTNER

Longtime ERISA litigator and editor of "Your ERISA Watch" honored for leadership, excellence, and dedication to clients

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kantor & Kantor, LLP proudly announces the promotion of Peter D. Sessions to Partner, recognizing his exceptional contributions to the firm's ERISA and insurance-benefits practice and his unwavering commitment to justice on behalf of individuals denied rightful benefits.

Peter D. Sessions, newly named Partner at Kantor & Kantor, LLP. (Photo courtesy of Kantor & Kantor, LLP)

Peter has been a cornerstone of Kantor & Kantor's ERISA litigation team for nearly two decades, representing clients nationwide in complex cases involving health, disability, life, long-term care, and pension benefit denials. Known for his reliability, legal acumen, and collegial spirit, Peter has earned a reputation as one of the firm's most respected and well-liked attorneys.

In addition to his litigation success, Peter serves as editor and principal author of Your ERISA Watch, Kantor & Kantor's widely followed weekly publication that provides critical insights into developments in ERISA law. His work has become a go-to resource for practitioners and claimants navigating the complexities of employee-benefit litigation.

This year, Peter secured a notable victory in Dharmaseena v. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co., a landmark Long COVID disability case that advanced protections for individuals facing post-viral illnesses and fatigue-related impairments under ERISA.

"Peter has built the foundation of Kantor & Kantor's ERISA practice and is one of the firm's most respected and talented litigators," said Andrew M. Kantor, Senior Partner and Managing Partner of the firm. "I am very excited that he is going to be a partner to help us succeed in the future."

"I couldn't be happier about becoming partner at Kantor & Kantor, which has been a force for good in protecting people's rights to insurance and employee benefits for more than two decades," said Peter D. Sessions. "The attorneys and staff at Kantor & Kantor are smart, dedicated, and caring people who are a joy to collaborate with, and it is nice to know our work is doing some good in the world. I have been with Kantor & Kantor almost from the beginning and look forward to many more years of helping the firm grow in this new role."

As Partner, Peter will continue his national appellate and trial work in ERISA and insurance-benefit disputes while also mentoring associates and contributing to the firm's ongoing strategic growth and leadership initiatives.

About Kantor & Kantor, LLP

Kantor & Kantor, LLP is one of the nation's leading plaintiff-side law firms exclusively representing individuals in disputes over health, life, long-term care, long-term disability, and retirement-plan benefits. The firm is nationally recognized for its deep ERISA expertise, compassionate advocacy, and precedent-setting results on behalf of clients.

For more information, visit www.kantorlaw.net.

