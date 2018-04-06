Kaolin Market - Global Forecast to 2022

The kaolin market is estimated to be USD 4.56 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 5.70 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2017 to 2022.

The increasing demand for kaolin from various end-use industries, such as paper, ceramics, fiberglass, paints & coatings, rubber, and plastics, is expected to drive the growth of the kaolin market during the forecast period. Kaolin distinguishes itself from other industrial clays, owing to its fine particle size, increased brightness, and pure coloring. It is used in the development of ceramics as well as a surface coating pigment on high-quality glossy paper.

Based on grade, the calcined segment of the kaolin market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Calcined kaolin is used in the development of paints & coatings, ceramics, and engineered plastic cables. Emerging countries in the Asia Pacific and South American regions, such as China, India, and Brazil, are considered as key markets for calcined kaolin.

Based on end-use industry, the paper segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the kaolin market in 2017, in terms of value. Ceramics is the second-largest end-use industry segment of the kaolin market. Kaolin improves various properties of paper, such as ink absorption and ink pigment holdout, low linting tendency, and roughness, which, in turn, enhance the printability of paper. Thus, the increasing use of kaolin in paper production is projected to drive the growth of the paper end-use industry segment.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Kaolin Market

4.2 Kaolin Market, By Grade

4.3 Kaolin Market, By Grade and End-Use Industry

4.4 Kaolin Market, By Country

4.5 Kaolin Market: Emerging & Developed Economies



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Segmentation

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Increase in Demand for Kaolin From Various End-Use Industries

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Availability of Substitutes

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Increase in Demand for Cosmetic Products

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Rise in Digital and Electronic Media Content

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4.1 Threat of Substitutes

5.4.2 Threat of New Entrants

5.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.4.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



6 Kaolin Market, By Grade

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Calcined

6.3 Water-Washed

6.4 Surface-Modified



7 Kaolin Market, By End-Use Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Paper

7.2.1 Standard Coated Fine Papers

7.2.2 Low Coat Weight Papers

7.2.3 Art Papers

7.2.4 Coated Fine Papers

7.2.5 Coated Groundwood Papers

7.2.6 Others

7.3 Ceramics

7.3.1 Whiteware

7.3.2 Porcelain

7.3.3 Refractories

7.4 Fiberglass

7.5 Paints & Coatings

7.5.1 Industrial Paints & Coatings

7.5.2 Architectural Paints & Coatings

7.5.3 Specialty Coatings

7.6 Rubber

7.6.1 Tires

7.6.2 Footwear

7.6.3 Conveyor Belts

7.7 Plastics

7.7.1 Films & Sheets

7.7.2 Wire & Cables

7.8 Others

7.8.1 Adhesives

7.8.2 Sealants

7.8.3 Personal Care & Healthcare

7.8.4 Agriculture



8 Regional Analysis



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Ranking of Key Players, 2016

9.3 Mergers & Acquisitions and Expansions: the Most Adopted Growth Strategies

9.4 Competitive Situation & Trends



10 Company Profiles

10.1 BASF

10.2 Imerys

10.3 Ashapura Group

10.4 EICL Ltd.

10.5 SCR-Sibelco

10.6 Thiele Kaolin Company

10.7 Kamin LLC

10.8 Lasselsberger Group

10.9 Quarzwerke GmbH

10.10 Sedleck Kaolin A.S.

10.11 Other Leading Players

10.11.1 20 Microns

10.11.2 I-Minerals Inc.

10.11.3 Kerakaolin, PLC.

10.11.4 Kaolin Ead

10.11.5 Minotaur Exploration

10.11.6 Jiangxi Sincere Mineral Industry Co., Ltd.

10.11.7 Active Minerals International, LLC.

10.11.8 Burgess Pigment Company

10.11.9 Kaolin (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.

10.11.10 Kerala Clays & Ceramic Products Ltd.

10.11.11 UMA Group of Kaolin

10.11.12 Manek Group of Companies

10.11.13 Goonvean Holdings Ltd.

10.11.14 Shree Ram Minerals

10.11.15 Mota Ceramic Solutions



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2jjcvt/kaolin_market?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaolin-market---global-forecast-to-2022-300625603.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

