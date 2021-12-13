Kaon Interactive Celebrates 25 Years as a Technology Leader in B2B Digital Customer Engagement

MAYNARD, Mass., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaon Interactive , the leading provider of interactive digital B2B sales and marketing applications, has marked its 25th anniversary. The Kaon platform deploys interactive omnichannel applications that foster 'active' learning and gameful design for complex storytelling. Fortune 1000 global enterprises leaders in life science, industrial automation, and information technology depend on this solution to engage their customers at every touch-point. The quarter century anniversary comes as Kaon's team has grown 70% in size over the past two years, including a European expansion, in response to increased global enterprise demand for digital-first transformative sales and marketing tools.

The Evolution of Kaon

Co-founded by Joshua Smith, Steve Levy, and Al Stevens in 1996, Kaon's proprietary technology initially focused on multiplayer online games before being sought out by the world's largest enterprise sales and marketing leaders to create compelling stories for complex products and solutions.

In early 2000, Kaon developed the first photo-realistic 3D product tour to aid companies with virtual product demonstrations and differentiation online. Eight years later, Kaon helped move companies from product selling to value storytelling, with their development of rich interactive storytelling solutions that helped companies consistently communicate and simplify complex value stories.

"That need continued to resonate and we have kept our emphasis on delivering digital sales and marketing enablement solutions that are years ahead of the market," says Joshua Smith, co-founder and chief technology officer of Kaon Interactive. "We solve problems that our customers are only just beginning to realize they have, in this complex digital-transformation of sales and marketing."

Power of a Platform

Continued innovation over the past 25 years has led Kaon to create the only patented B2B platform that supports the needs of all enterprise workplace models whether in-person, virtual or hybrid.

Unlike interactive agencies or one-off solution providers, Kaon's interactive applications and SaaS platform are enterprise-grade, infinitely customizable, natively omnichannel, and scalable for an unlimited number of users and use-cases. When developed on the Kaon platform, visually impactful interactive applications are created once and deployed across the entire customer journey (web, social, in-person, virtual sales meetings, briefings, events, training, etc.) to accelerates sales and eliminate unnecessary marketing costs. The result is a robust cross-functional approach to customer engagement.

Kaon Innovations, Awards and Website Relaunch

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality were added to the core SaaS Platform in 2017 to further elevate customer engagement and visualization of complex value stories. Subsequently, this has become the world's most used Augmented Reality solution for B2B sales and marketing.

In 2019 Kaon developed the Kaon Lab Design Tool (LDT), which has been adopted by the world's largest medical equipment and diagnostic firms for laboratory workspace planning and visualization.

In 2022 Kaon's innovations will continue, starting with the introduction of LiveShare®, an interactive sales enablement tool that elevates customer engagement via shared real-time sales meetings that are guided virtually or hybrid.

In honor of their 25th anniversary, Kaon is proud to announce the launch of its redesigned website at https://kaon.com/. The visually stunning site features interactive storytelling experiences and an elaborate showcasing of customer case studies.



"Over the past 25 years our focus has been to transform sellers into trusted advisors through the paradigm of active customer engagement rather than passive sales presentations," said Gavin Finn, president and CEO of Kaon Interactive. "The outcome has been transformative for many of the world's leading companies, and our commitment is to continue driving results-focused innovation for years to come."



Kaon Interactive was recently named 2021 industry leader in Content Experience Platforms by Aragon Research. Kaon's solutions are utilized by hundreds of global companies and millions of end-users, in 195 countries.

About Kaon Interactive

Kaon Interactive is a B2B software company. Kaon's interactive sales and marketing applications simplify complex product and solution stories in a visually engaging way anywhere, anytime, turning prospects into customers. The company's interactive sales and marketing applications transform product and solution marketing content into visual storytelling experiences to deepen customer engagement, reduce marketing expenses and accelerate the sales cycle. Both virtual and in-person, more than 5,000 Kaon interactive applications are being used worldwide by leading global B2B companies in such industries as life sciences, manufacturing and technology. For more information about Kaon, visit kaon.com.

