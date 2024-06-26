Kaon Interactive Powers Parker Hannifin's Digital Transformation to Drive Market Segment Growth

HOUSTON, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaon Interactive , the leader in interactive marketing and sales applications for global B2B companies, is proud to announce its partnership with Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies. Kaon's digital interactive technology is set to enhance Parker Hannifin's customer engagement strategy, fostering adaptation in today's digital, fast-paced, and ever-evolving world.

Parker has chosen the Kaon High Velocity Marketing Platform to help accelerate its digital transformation, focusing on interactive customer engagement applications. Kaon's solutions enable dynamic interaction with customers, allowing them to explore and understand the impact and value of various Parker technologies. This initiative aligns with Parker's target to achieve organic growth in key markets by 4-6% annually.

"The recent adoption of Kaon's omnichannel customer engagement applications marks a significant milestone in our digital transformation journey," said Jason McGuire, Director of Business Development Energy, Oil, and Gas at Parker. "These applications provide a powerful platform to showcase our cutting-edge technologies and solutions, especially in the Clean Tech sector, an area where many of our customers are just becoming aware of our offerings. Highlighting the positive impact of our products and solutions in a way that resonates with our prospects and customers is imperative as we continue to drive market segment growth."

Parker started with applications for the Renewables (Wind) and Oil & Gas markets (Upstream Offshore and Onshore) and will continue to build out its environment until complete. Soon, Parker will have a globally available, digital repository of products and technologies ready for its customers and channel partners to leverage.

Parker's digital applications will debut at the Hydrogen Technology Expo (Booth 1100) on June 26, 2024, in Houston, TX. Attendees will experience firsthand how Parker's innovations, including Balance of Plant and Balance of Stack solutions for PEM & Alkaline Electrolyzers used in Hydrogen Production, as well as systems solutions critical to enabling safe and efficient operation of Hydrogen Refueling Stations. Kaon's interactive applications will aid staff in communicating Parker's commitment to sustainability and advancing hydrogen technology, aligning with global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and promote cleaner energy solutions.

Utilizing Kaon's interactive applications, Parker aims to engage a broader audience, providing an in-depth understanding of its contributions to the industry.

"We are thrilled to partner with Parker Hannifin in their digital transformation journey," said Gavin Finn, CEO of Kaon Interactive. "Our interactive applications are designed to empower companies like Parker Hannifin to connect with their customers on a deeper level, showcasing their innovations in a highly engaging and interactive manner, and aligning with their strategic objectives to achieve significant market growth."

About Kaon Interactive

Kaon Interactive is a B2B software company that helps global organizations transform their customer engagement processes by creating visually engaging, interactive sales and marketing applications. For more information, visit www.kaon.com.

About Parker Hannifin

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

SOURCE Kaon Interactive