Kaon Interactive Helps Businesses Get Back to Business, Offering a Free COVID-19 Space Planning Tool

In just minutes, the web-based Kaon COVID-19 Space Planning Tool enables users to configure their space by free-drawing a layout that meets their specific business needs. Once a floorplan has been created, furnishings may be added from a library of objects, using a simple drag-and-drop action. Users can then visualize measurement parameters to aid with social distancing. These 2D floor plans instantly become 3D interactive experiences at the touch of a button.

This space planning tool also helps demonstrate future layout evolutions by supporting comparisons between existing and new space layouts, allowing users to easily scale capacity up or down. Floorplans can then be saved and shared with multiple constituents to review.

· [Start Planning] Try the free, no-strings attached, Kaon COVID-19 Space Planning Tool

According to a recent U.S. Chamber of Commerce survey, as businesses begin to make adaptations, including requiring six feet of distance, it is worth noting that more than six in ten (62%) are concerned about the risks the virus poses to their employees and customers.

Current space planning methods include manual (paper) approaches, tape measures and paid software. However, due to the rapid evolution of guidelines for reopening restaurants, bars, gyms, offices, schools, etc., business owners and managers need a more agile tool that allows them to adapt quickly to new and evolving guidelines and government requirements.

"This is the kind of crisis that results in a significant impact to many sectors of the economy," said Gavin Finn, CEO & President at Kaon Interactive. "By providing this advanced space planning technology to businesses and organizations at no cost, we believe that we are doing our small part to help the broader economy recover as fast as possible. We hope to harness the power of our technology platform to enable organizations around the world to make operational decisions that are designed to keep their patrons and customers as safe as possible."

For more information, visit www.kaon.com and click "Free COVID-19 Space Planning Tool."

About Kaon Interactive

Kaon Interactive is a B2B software company. Kaon's interactive sales and marketing applications simplify complex product and solution stories in a visually engaging way anywhere, anytime, turning prospects into customers. The company's interactive 3D sales and marketing applications transform product and solution marketing content into visual storytelling experiences to deepen customer engagement, reduce marketing expenses and accelerate the sales cycle. Whether virtual or in-person, more than 5,000 Kaon interactive applications are being used worldwide by leading global B2B companies in such industries as life sciences, manufacturing and technology. For more information about Kaon, visit www.kaon.com .

Contact

Kim MacKenzie

[email protected]

(781) 749-0077 x24

SOURCE Kaon Interactive

Related Links

http://www.kaon.com

