Kaon Interactive Names Dana Drissel Chief Marketing Officer

MAYNARD, Mass., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaon Interactive, the leading provider of interactive marketing and sales applications for global B2B brands, today announced that Dana Drissel has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately.

As CMO, she will have global responsibility for overseeing all of the company's strategic marketing initiatives, including product marketing, account-based marketing programs, customer success, brand awareness, public relations, and lead generation.

Dana has been with the company for more than fifteen years, during which time she has built Kaon's brand and messaging strategy, and has worked closely with the sales team to contribute in a substantial and direct manner to the growth of the business. During her tenure, she has grown the marketing team, exponentially expanding its reach and effectiveness. As CMO, she will lead the company's strategic marketing efforts as Kaon continues to mature in both size and industry impact.

"Over the years, Dana has made tremendous contributions to Kaon Interactive and to our clients' success," said Gavin Finn, President & CEO. "She has helped establish Kaon as the leading digital customer engagement platform for global enterprise sales and marketing teams everywhere. We all benefit from the breadth of her marketing expertise, her digital-first perspective, and the pace of change when she leads any initiative. The entire Kaon team is thrilled to have her lead the company's marketing strategy and execution for our accelerated growth."

Prior to joining Kaon, Dana held prominent positions at marketing agencies and global enterprise corporations, including: Exact Software, Centerstone Software (a Trimble Company) and Harpell. She serves as a guest lecturer in marketing at Boston College and holds a Master of Science degree in Consumer Economics from the University of Vermont.

About Kaon Interactive

Kaon Interactive is a B2B software company. Kaon's interactive sales and marketing applications simplify complex product and solution stories in a visually engaging way - anywhere, anytime. The company's interactive 3D sales and marketing applications transform passive product and solution marketing content into interactive visual storytelling experiences to deepen customer engagement, reduce marketing expenses and accelerate the sales cycle. In both virtual and in-person venues, more than 5,000 Kaon interactive applications are being used worldwide by leading global B2B companies in such industries as life sciences, advanced manufacturing and information technology. For more information about Kaon, visit www.kaon.com.

Contact:

Kim MacKenzie

[email protected]

(781) 749-0077

SOURCE Kaon Interactive

Related Links

http://www.kaon.com

