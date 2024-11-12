Kaon Interactive Recognized in Aragon Research Globe for Customer Experience Platforms, Driving Innovation in B2B Customer Engagement and Sales Revenue

BOSTON, Mass., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaon Interactive , a leader in interactive sales and marketing applications, is proud to be included in the prestigious Aragon Research Globe for Customer Experience Platforms (CXP). This recognition underscores the unique value of Kaon's innovative platform, which is transforming how the world's largest B2B companies engage with customers, driving superior business outcomes.

Aragon Research's Globe highlights Kaon's differentiated approach to Customer Engagement, distinguishing its platform from traditional Customer Experience Platforms, which primarily focus on marketing automation and analytics. In contrast, Kaon's platform emphasizes immersive, interactive 3D, AI-driven, and AR/VR experiences that facilitate real-time, multi-sensory customer engagement. This approach enables companies to foster deeper, more valuable buyer relationships across various channels, ultimately increasing sales effectiveness. B2B leaders such as IBM, Baker Hughes, HPE, BD, and Siemens Healthineers have leveraged this direct engagement strategy to enhance buyer understanding, improve win rates, and accelerate decision-making processes.

Kaon's Business Impact on B2B Companies

In today's competitive landscape, B2B enterprises require more than just passive experiences. Kaon's Customer Experience Platform (CXP) allows businesses to immerse prospects in rep-guided or self-guided highly interactive, visual, and personalized value storytelling experiences across web, mobile, desktop, touch screens, and AR/VR environments. Through its unique blend of 3D product demonstrations, interactive storytelling, generative AI capabilities, and visual collaboration, Kaon equips companies to communicate complex value propositions in a way that drives understanding, excitement, and confidence in purchasing decisions.

"Our platform isn't just about experience—it's about engagement," said Dana Drissel, CMO of Kaon Interactive. "While traditional CXPs help with brand awareness and customer satisfaction, Kaon's Customer Experience Platform takes it further by empowering companies to actively engage with customers throughout their entire buying journey, resulting in measurable sales growth."

Recognition in Aragon Research's Globe validates Kaon's position as a disruptor in the B2B sales and marketing landscape, driving a new level of digital customer engagement that translates into real business impact.

About Kaon Interactive:

Kaon Interactive provides interactive sales and marketing platforms that engage customers through 3D product tours, AR/VR experiences, and AI-powered tools. Its solutions are designed to help global B2B organizations explain and demonstrate their complex products and solutions, resulting in enhanced sales effectiveness and deeper customer engagement. Kaon's platform is utilized by industry leaders in life sciences, technology, manufacturing, and more. For more information, visit kaon.com .

About Aragon Research:

Aragon Research is a leading technology research and advisory firm, helping business leaders make better technology and strategy decisions. With a focus on delivering actionable insights across emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and customer experience, Aragon Research is a trusted advisor to a wide array of companies. Their research publications provide a comprehensive view of the markets they cover, helping organizations across all sectors navigate the evolving technology landscape. For more information, visit aragonresearch.com .

Disclaimer:

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors or their products or services referenced in its research publications and does not advise users to select those vendors rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of the Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

