Kaon Interactive Revolutionizes Digital Sales and Marketing in 2020

MAYNARD, Mass., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaon Interactive, the leading provider of interactive marketing and sales applications for global B2B brands, delivered an unprecedented number of mission-critical solutions in 2020 for leading B2B innovators who are committed to accelerating their sales and marketing digital transformation in the "next normal."

With customer attention spans in video conferencing dramatically reduced, executives are strategically prioritizing shared digital engagements and interactivity as an imperative in conducting effective sales and marketing meetings online. Kaon has met this surge in demand through technology and process innovations, as well as a significant 30% growth in its global teams to support the rising need to deliver high-impact virtual sales meetings, customer events and briefing center experiences.

Analog Devices, MKS Instruments, Natus Medical, SambaNova Systems, and about a dozen other new customers, recognized the unique value of the Kaon platform to deliver customer engagement in 2020. These life sciences, technology, and industrial automation companies each collaborated with Kaon Interactive to enable their global sales and marketing teams to increase customer engagement and communicate complex value stories, virtually. These organizations – among others – are investing in their growth through digital transformation rather than simply digitizing existing processes in their virtual meetings, briefings and events.

"As a leading innovator in next-generation AI, we needed to rethink how we were bringing disruptive products and services to the market and focus on quality interactive engagements that communicate our competitive value," said Marshall Choy, Vice President of Products at SambaNova Systems. "We partner with Kaon Interactive to create digital applications that our sales, marketing and channel teams use to communicate a comprehensive story and keep customers engaged virtually."

Gartner's The Future of Sales report reveals that 80% of B2B interactions between suppliers and buyers will occur in digital channels by 2025. And immediate 2021 trends are predicting that many companies are now opting out of spending lucrative marketing budgets on large virtual association events, instead electing for corporate hosted events or smaller focused online workshops that elevate customer interaction.

"Digital transformation is being accelerated and sales and marketing strategies are being re-shaped to address the need for a digital-first mindset," said Gavin Finn, CEO & President of Kaon Interactive. "We believe that delivering engaging customer experiences that consistently reveal true value differentiators is essential to the competitive positioning for all companies with complex solutions. This need will continue to be a strategic driver well beyond the current pandemic."

In 2020, Kaon Interactive achieved a ten-fold growth in online application deployments, delivering millions of interactive engagements. The company's transformative digital sales and marketing applications enable companies to effectively communicate a product or service's value to prospects through interactive experiences. These solutions, in turn, help drive increased sales and reduced marketing costs. The customer engagement applications are created once and can be deployed everywhere, delivering sustainable ROI. Kaon Interactive's solutions are used by sales teams and marketers in over 215 countries.

