Kaon Interactive Wins Communicator Award for Thermo Fisher Scientific Application

BOSTON, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaon Interactive , the leading provider of 3D marketing and sales applications for global B2B brands, today announced its 2019 Communicator Award win in the Marketing Effectiveness, Integrated-Campaign category for its Thermo Fisher Scientific sales and marketing application.

Selected from over 6,000 entries, the Communicator Awards receive submissions from companies and agencies of all sizes, making it one of the largest international awards programs for big ideas in marketing and communications. This year, Kaon Interactive earned an Award of Excellence for its Invitrogen Flow Cytometry application, developed for Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $24 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally.

The Thermo Fisher Scientific application contains lifelike 3D product models and non-linear interactivity that allow potential customers to explore the instrument in detail, focusing on what is important to their own unique business challenges.

"The advantage of this interactive application is that the customer is driving the experience," described Patricia Sardina, global market development manager of Flow Cytometry at Thermo Fisher Scientific, in a recent case study. "They are looking around inside the product and finding the aspects that are important to them. They're looking at the software and finding what their specific need is without the sales rep needing to draw it out of them."

The application is translated into eight languages and includes an interactive 3D product tour of the Attune NxT Flow Cytometer instrument, containing nine animations illustrating, with photo-realistic quality, the workflow and software benefits of the instrument. Since introducing the interactive product model to its website, the Invitrogen Attune Nxt Flow Cytometer 3D product tour has delivered a massive jump in engagement, driving a greater than 50% close rate, much higher than the traditional collateral on Thermo Fisher Scientific's website.

"Engagement is not linear," stated Dana Drissel, vice president of marketing at Kaon Interactive. "In our digitally-driven world, buyers alternate between engaging with B2B marketing content and talking to sales reps. Thermo Fisher Scientific not only recognized this buying behavior, but proactively aligned their marketing and sales strategy to help customers learn and make better buying decisions. Thermo Fisher Scientific used Kaon's applications to provide their prospects with interactive experiences throughout their buying journey, giving them both the information and tools to make smart purchase decisions – when ready."

Kaon Interactive's applications are created once and can be deployed everywhere. Available on devices running iOS, Android, MacOS, and Windows, Kaon Interactive's solutions are used by sales teams and marketers in over 40 countries.

About Kaon Interactive

Kaon Interactive is a B2B software company. Kaon's interactive sales and marketing applications simplify complex product and solution stories in a visually engaging way anywhere, anytime, turning prospects into customers. The company's interactive 3D sales and marketing applications transform product and solution marketing content into visual interactive storytelling experiences to deepen customer engagement, reduce marketing expenses and accelerate the sales cycle. More than 5,000 Kaon Interactive applications are being used worldwide at trade shows, remote sales demonstrations, product launches, executive briefing centers, and websites by leading global product manufacturing companies. For more information about Kaon, visit www.kaon.com.

