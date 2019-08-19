Kaon Introduces Industry's First-Of-Its-Kind Interactive Laboratory Design Tool, Aligning the Power of 3D, AR, and VR to Configure and Visualize Labs of the Future

Kaon LDT empowers multiple constituents within the laboratory ecosystem to visualize complex instruments, equipment and workflows in a "virtual" layout, prior to purchasing equipment or committing to construction plans.

Designing a Lab of the Future

Expanding its digital transformation solutions for life science brands, the Kaon Laboratory Design Tool (LDT) is the newest addition to the portfolio of solutions built on the Kaon High Velocity Marketing Platform®. Users start configuring their lab either by free-drawing a layout themselves or selecting from pre-defined labs that meet their specific business needs. Once a floorplan has been selected or created, instruments and furnishings may be added from a library of objects, using a simple drag-and-drop action. These 2D floor plans instantly become 3D immersive and interactive experiences at the touch of a button.

The Kaon LDT is customizable to allow data-driven product and workflow suggestions for unique laboratory layouts, revealing differentiated value through calculated impact such as assay volume, energy and space requirements, and even staffing modifications. It also helps demonstrate future layout evolutions by supporting comparisons between existing and new workflows, validating proper fit and flow, optimizing space, improving efficiency, lowering operational costs, reducing sample loss contamination, and more.

Immediately Visualize and Experience Your Lab

In just minutes, the LDT enables laboratory managers, instrument sales and marketing teams, and lab scientists to configure entire laboratories and immediately immerse users in a newly designed lab. To achieve this, the Kaon LDT offers three powerful ways to visualize and experience a new, engaging, 3D, interactive laboratory layout: interactive 3D, untethered Virtual Reality (VR) and scalable Augmented Reality (AR) with real-time 3D object placement (instruments, consumables, chairs, workstations, windows, doors, pipette drying racks, sinks, etc.).

[Video] View the power of the Kaon Laboratory Design Tool (as demonstrated by a Kaon customer): http://bit.ly/KaonLabDesignTool

"Visual interactive applications are the next phase in digital transformation for B2B enterprises," said Gavin Finn, CEO & President of Kaon Interactive. "Technologies such as interactive 3D product and environment models, virtual reality, and augmented reality all offer enterprise teams, including marketing and sales, invaluable tools (beyond traditional digital marketing) to create uniquely memorable experiences. After successful global deployments by leading life science companies, Kaon's newly launched Laboratory Design Tool has delivered on this vision – offering companies the opportunity to share newly configured labs with other internal stakeholders, to gain consensus buy-in on floorplans, equipment purchases, workflow efficiencies and more."

Kaon Interactive's applications are created once and can be deployed everywhere. Available on devices running iOS, Android, MacOS, and Windows, Kaon Interactive's solutions are used by sales teams and marketers in over 40 countries.

About Kaon Interactive

Kaon Interactive is a B2B software company. Kaon's interactive sales and marketing applications simplify complex product and solution stories in a visually engaging way anywhere, anytime, turning prospects into customers. The company's interactive 3D sales and marketing applications transform product and solution marketing content into visual interactive storytelling experiences to deepen customer engagement, reduce marketing expenses and accelerate the sales cycle. More than 5,000 Kaon Interactive applications are being used worldwide at trade shows, remote sales demonstrations, product launches, executive briefing centers, and websites by leading global product manufacturing companies. For more information about Kaon, visit www.kaon.com.

