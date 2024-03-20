Kapil Vyas of Automation Anywhere Recognized as 2024 CIO 100 Award Winner

Foundry's CIO 100 Awards recognize Automation Anywhere's interim CIO for enterprise excellence and innovation in IT

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, the leader in intelligent automation solutions that put artificial intelligence (AI) to work across every aspect of an organization, today announced that CIO has named Kapil Vyas, Vice President and Head of IT Systems of Information Security and Digital Transformation, as a 2024 CIO 100 award winner. For more than 25 years, the CIO 100 Awards have recognized innovative organizations around the world that exemplify the highest level of strategic and operational excellence in IT.

Kapil Vyas, Vice President and Head of IT Systems of Information Security and Digital Transformation, Automation Anywhere

"The CIO 100 Symposium & Awards continues a tradition of over 25 years of the highest quality content for IT leaders and their teams. In addition to celebrating 100 organizations during the dinner and awards ceremony, I am thrilled to feature many of these IT leaders as speakers," stated Elizabeth Cutler, Content Director, CIO 100 Symposium & Awards. "The award-winning teams share a passion for excellence, a customer-centric mindset, and a drive to invest in technologies that elevate business value."

With over two decades of experience in IT operations and digital transformation, Kapil Vyas joined Automation Anywhere in 2018 to lead the internal Automation Center of Excellence, IT and Cloud infrastructure, and information security and compliance groups. He has assembled exceptional global teams that thrive on diversity and performance. Kapil's work has been instrumental in promoting organizational evolution, spearheading critical business initiatives, and driving digital transformation. He has been a champion of technological advancement, leading the integration of Generative AI into the company's fabric. His strategic vision continues to shape the company's future as he pioneers the reinvention of operational frameworks with automation and AI technologies.

"Kapil has been a driving force behind our efforts to put AI to work within Automation Anywhere," said Vikram Khosla, CFO at Automation Anywhere. "His leadership has helped us identify and automate many critical business processes, which has significantly improved how we support our business and our customers. Generative AI-enabled automation has delivered an average of approximately 9x return on investment, which clearly indicates the value that can be realized by adding Generative AI to automation. We are proud to see Kapil recognized for his impact, and we are confident that he will continue to lead us toward driving greater business transformation for our customers and building on our continued growth as a leader in AI-powered intelligent automation."

Executives from the winning companies will be recognized at the CIO 100 Symposium & Awards.

About the US CIO 100 Awards

The annual US CIO 100 Awards celebrate 100 organizations and the teams within them that use IT in innovative ways to deliver business value, whether by creating competitive advantage, optimizing business processes, enabling growth, or improving relationships with customers. The award is an acknowledged mark of enterprise excellence. Coverage of the 2024 US CIO 100 award-winning projects will be available online at www.cio.com in the weeks and months leading up to the event.

About CIO

CIO focuses on attracting the highest concentration of enterprise CIOs and business technology executives with unparalleled peer insight and expertise on business strategy, innovation, and trends and a keen understanding of IT's role in achieving business goals. CIO is published by Foundry, an IDG Inc. Company. Company information is available at www.foundryco.com

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is the leader in intelligent automation solutions that put AI to work across every aspect of an organization. The company's Automation Success Platform is infused with generative AI and offers process discovery, RPA, end-to-end process orchestration, document processing, and analytics, with a security and governance-first approach. Automation Anywhere empowers organizations worldwide to unleash productivity gains, drive innovation, improve customer service and accelerate business growth. The company is guided by its vision to fuel the future of work by unleashing human potential through intelligent automation. Learn more at http://www.automationanywhere.com/.

Engage with Automation Anywhere

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2367270/Kapil_Vyas_Automation_Anywhere.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/541440/Automation_Anywhere_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Automation Anywhere, Inc.