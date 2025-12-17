Kara Ball Recognized with Bezos Courage & Civility Award by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos

$5 million grant to Understood.org honors Ball's leadership in helping students with learning and thinking differences receive access to STEM education

NEW YORK and BALTIMORE, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Understood.org , a leading nonprofit organization supporting the 70 million people in the U.S. who have learning and thinking differences, such as ADHD and dyslexia, today announced that educator Kara Ball has been selected as a recipient of the Bezos Courage & Civility Award, given by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos. As part of the award, Ball has directed $5 million to Understood, who shares her vision and commitment to ensuring all students have equitable access to opportunities that ignite curiosity, confidence and belonging.

Educator Kara Ball has been selected as a recipient of the Bezos Courage & Civility Award, given by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos. As part of the award, Ball has directed $5 million to Understood.org to support STEM education for students with learning and thinking differences.

The 2025 Awards shine a light on a critical priority: ensuring that all learners receive the education and support they need to succeed. Ball joins a cohort of Bezos Courage & Civility Award recipients who boldly challenge the status quo to create learning environments that value young people of all abilities, including students with learning differences.

Ball is a nationally recognized educator and leader in inquiry-based education, STEM education and inclusive learning. Her work centers on integrating engaging STEM/STEAM experiences into curriculum and designing instruction that fosters critical, creative and inclusive thinking in both teachers and students. Her excellence was recognized in 2018 when she was named a State Teacher of the Year and one of four finalists for National Teacher of the Year. Currently, she is an academic officer at Teacher Created Materials, a professor of education and a Ph.D. candidate in STEM education.

Championing inclusive STEM education

For over 12 years, Understood has been championing inclusive learning environments by developing expert-vetted digital resources and tools by and for people who learn and think differently. Today, 20 million parents, educators, and neurodivergent individuals visit the site and platforms each year, including over 1.6 million followers across email and social channels.



Ball joined Understood's Expert Network in 2019, where she has been a key collaborator on numerous programs. Alongside Understood, she has spearheaded the development of STEM education resources , provided expertise on writing inclusive STEM lessons and co-led professional training for teachers focused on creating Individualized Education Programs (IEPs). A neurodivergent educator herself, Ball's passion for this work is rooted in her own lived experience navigating classrooms that often overlooked her strengths.

"Understood.org aims to impact 100 million people by 2030. This transformational gift — made possible by a passionate educator who shares our vision to build learning environments where all brains can thrive — brings us closer to that ambitious goal," said Ashia Dearwester, vice president of advancement at Understood.org. "We are honored to continue our work with Kara Ball to create more STEM resources to support kids with learning and thinking differences."

Research shows traditional STEM classrooms rely heavily on text-based instruction and memorization, which isolate students who learn and think differently and may learn best with multiple senses, hands-on opportunities or instructor demonstration.1 Early exposure to STEM — especially for marginalized groups, like those with learning differences — is critical for building confidence to persist in those fields.

"This award shines a light on something deeply personal to me: ensuring that all young people — including those with learning differences and advanced learners — learn and thrive in their own unique ways," said Ball. "Understood.org's mission to shape a world where neurodivergent individuals are understood, supported and celebrated aligns perfectly with everything I care about as an educator and as a neurodivergent woman. I know that placing the funds in their hands means the work will go further, reach more families and create more STEM opportunities for kids who learn and think differently."

Ball added, "For a kid who grew up loving science but not always being seen as capable, this award feels full circle in the best possible way."

Follow Kara Ball and her work on LinkedIn , Instagram and Bluesky . Read about her book, " 50 Strategies for Teaching STEAM Skills ."

About Understood.org

Understood is a nonprofit focused on shaping the world for difference. We raise awareness of the challenges, skills and strengths of people who learn and think differently. Our resources help people navigate challenges, gain confidence and find support and community so they can thrive. Together, we can build a world where everyone can reach their full potential. Understood is a 501(c)(3) organization headquartered in New York. For more information, to donate or to partner, visit u.org/media and follow us @UnderstoodOrg. Learn more about creating inclusive STEM classrooms at Understood.org/STEM .

About the Bezos Courage & Civility Award

The Bezos Courage & Civility Award, established in 2021, honors individuals who aim high and pursue solutions to tough and often neglected challenges with courage and civility. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos recognize both seasoned and emerging leaders who are driving meaningful change. Each award recipient designates a nonprofit to receive a grant in support of the work they are doing. Recipients embody the belief that transformative progress requires both bold action and collaborative work across differences.

1 Freeman, J., Gottfried, M., & Plasman, J. (2023)

SOURCE Understood for All, Inc.