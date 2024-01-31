Kara Walker: Back of Hand Exhibition Opening at the Poetry Foundation

News provided by

Poetry Foundation

31 Jan, 2024, 13:30 ET

A new exhibition foregrounds Walker's long-term engagement with language and text.

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Poetry Foundation announces the exhibition Kara Walker: Back of Hand, on display for the first time since its 2021 debut at the University of Georgia's (UGA) Lamar Dodd School of Art in Athens, Georgia. The exhibition will be open to the public from February 15–May 18, 2024.

Continue Reading
BOH, 2021 by Kara Walker
BOH, 2021 by Kara Walker

Kara Walker is best known for her candid investigation of race, gender, sexuality, and violence, including works such as "A Subtlety, or the Marvelous Sugar Baby." A departure from the silhouette figures that Walker often employs in her work, Kara Walker: Back of Hand appropriately foregrounds Walker's long-term engagement with language and text. The exhibition features 2015 Book, a series of 11 typewritten pages with ink and watercolor illustrations, and two large-scale drawings, The Ballad of How We Got Here and Feast of Famine. The exhibition is curated by Katie Geha and organized by Katherine Litwin and Fred Sasaki of the Poetry Foundation.

"This exhibition presents a unique opportunity to read Kara Walker's visual art as poetry and provocation," said Fred Sasaki. "The work confronts us with our complexity and complicity in the nightmarish landscape of history and fantasy, leaving viewers with more questions than answers."

Kara Walker: Back of Hand opens on Thursday, February 15 at 5 PM with a reception inviting guests to read and contemplate Walker's work followed by a talk and Q&A by exhibition curator Katie Geha and a reading by poet and artist Krista Franklin. Admission to the opening event and the exhibition are free; guests are encouraged to register for the opening event.

Visiting the Poetry Foundation
Poetry Foundation events are free and open to the public. For location, hours, and more information, please visit PoetryFoundation.org/Visit. To learn more about the Poetry Foundation's events and exhibitions, please subscribe to the newsletter and visit PoetryFoundation.org/Events for the most up-to-date listings.

Accessibility
Readings and events include live captioning and ASL interpretation unless otherwise noted. If you have additional accessibility needs, please contact [email protected].

About the Poetry Foundation
The Poetry Foundation recognizes the power of words to transform lives. The Foundation works to amplify poetry and celebrate poets by fostering spaces for all to create, experience, and share poetry. Follow the Poetry Foundation on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

SOURCE Poetry Foundation

Also from this source

Poetry Foundation Announces 2023 Pegasus Awards Winners and a New Pegasus Award for Service in Poetry

Poetry Foundation Announces 2023 Pegasus Awards Winners and a New Pegasus Award for Service in Poetry

The Poetry Foundation is proud to announce the recipients of the 2023 Pegasus Awards, a family of literary prizes. In honor of the Foundation's 20th...
Poetry Foundation Announces Fall 2023 Events Season

Poetry Foundation Announces Fall 2023 Events Season

The Poetry Foundation announces its roster of free public events for the fall 2023 season, including poetry readings, writing workshops, musical...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Books

Image1

Retail

Image1

Art

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.