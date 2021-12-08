Karaoke Market Size to Grow by USD 191.93 Million | Growing Popularity of Music-related Leisure Activities to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growing popularity of music-related leisure activities and rising number of pubs and restaurants are some of the key market drivers. Karaoke has emerged as a stress reliever, helping in showing feelings and emotions and building confidence. People belonging to all age groups are gradually taking part in music-related leisure activities, such as playing karaoke. The rising disposable income of people is supporting the adoption of different musical activities, such as using karaoke. In addition, rising number of pubs and restaurants and surging number of music festivals and live events will further fuel the market growth positively during the forecast period.

However, factors such as increasing adoption of virtual musical instruments and music production software will challenge market growth. The rising penetration of mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets and the availability of high-speed Internet connectivity are driving the demand for and access to virtual musical activities. All these factors act as a major challenge for the growth of the global karaoke market. In addition, other factors including high cost associated with premium karaoke systems and complications in application of karaoke are leading to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The karaoke market report is segmented by Application (for venue, outdoor, and home) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The for venue segment held the largest karaoke market share in 2021 and will continue to lead the market growth during the forecast period. APAC will be the leading region with 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for karaoke in APAC. The rising adoption of music streaming services in countries such as China and India will facilitate the karaoke market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

Circus World Displays Ltd.



DAIICHIKOSHO CO. LTD.



Digital Products International Inc.



inMusic Brands Inc.



Karaoke USA



Onkyo Corp.



Platinum Karaoke



Pure Acoustics Inc.



The Singing Machine Company Inc.



VocoPro

Karaoke Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.14% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 191.93 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.50 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Circus World Displays Ltd., DAIICHIKOSHO CO. LTD., Digital Products International Inc., inMusic Brands Inc., Karaoke USA, Onkyo Corp., Platinum Karaoke, Pure Acoustics Inc., The Singing Machine Company Inc., and VocoPro Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

