KARBACH BREWING CO. PARTNERS WITH DON'T MESS WITH TEXAS®

HOUSTON , Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Karbach Brewing Co. has released its first namesake beer, Karbach Lager, and it's the first Texas beer in partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation's famed Don't mess with Texas campaign, combatting litter throughout the great state of Texas.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, beverage containers are one of the most common littered items in Texas. The goal of the partnership will be to reduce litter across Texas through direct community engagement, spreading the Don't mess with Texas message through awareness efforts and encouraging more Texans to join the Adopt-a-Highway program.

"Don't mess with Texas has always been about state pride and personal responsibility," said Norma Rios, campaign manager for Don't mess with Texas. "This partnership helps us place that message where everyday decisions happen and reminds Texans that something as simple as disposing of a can or bottle properly can make a real difference."

New Karbach Lager is now available in bottles, cans and kegs at retailers across Texas and at the Houston Biergarten, just as Karbach Brewing Co. celebrates its 15th anniversary.

The crisp, clean lager features a two-row aromatic malt and traditional Saaz and Hallertau hops. At 4.5% ABV, Karbach Lager delivers a balanced, easy-drinking profile rooted in German brewing tradition with a refreshing finish.

"Karbach Lager represents everything we stand for as a Texas brewery-quality beer, community commitment and a deep respect for the places that make this state feel like home," said Chris Meyer, general manager of Karbach Brewing. "Partnering with Don't mess with Texas allows us to turn every pour into positive action. This isn't just about launching a great Lager, but also rallying Texans to protect our highways from litter."

Karbach Lager is available now at retailers statewide. For more information about Karbach Brewing Co., the Don't mess with Texas partnership and upcoming clean-up events, please visit karbachbrewing.com.

ABOUT KARBACH BREWING

Founded in Houston in 2011, Karbach Brewing Co. is one of Texas' largest and most decorated craft breweries. Home to the state's No. 1 traditional IPA with Hopadillo and No. 2 Blonde with Love Street, Karbach has earned international recognition for its creativity and variety, offering bold flagships and seasonal favorites alike. Beyond the beer, Karbach's Houston campus features a lively biergarten, two restaurant concepts, and community events that embody the brewery's spirit: fearless craft, unbridled fun and a taste for bringing people together. Karbach Brewing Company, where bigger things are always brewing. To learn more, visit karbachbrewing.com or follow @KarbachBrewing on social.

The Texas Department of Transportation is responsible for maintaining 80,000 miles of road and for supporting aviation, maritime, rail and public transportation across the state.

