Karen Eckert Honored for Decades of Leadership and Named NCPDP's 2026 TIME Award Recipient

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Karen Eckert, R.Ph., MPM, Director of Clinical Sales Support at Wolters Kluwer and 30-year member of NCPDP, has been named the recipient of The Individual Member Excellence (TIME) Award. She was honored during the President & CEO Leadership & Appreciation Dinner at the 2026 Annual Technology & Business Conference.

Each year's nominees represent the collaboration, innovation, commitment, and exemplary leadership that drive NCPDP's work forward and strengthen the healthcare industry.

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"Karen's 30 years of engagement at NCPDP truly sets her apart," said NCPDP President & CEO Lee Ann Stember. "She has always shown a genuine commitment to our mission, whether through her leadership, her work across committees and task groups, or the way she shares her knowledge with others. Karen brings a spirit of collaboration and generosity to everything she does, and her impact is felt not only within NCPDP, but throughout the healthcare community."

A member of NCPDP since 1996, Eckert has contributed extensively across the organization. She has served as a long-time Maintenance and Control (MC) Co-Chair, and actively participates in numerous committees, task groups, and industry initiatives. Her expertise, particularly from the compendia perspective, and her dedication to representing and promoting NCPDP industry-wide have been instrumental in advancing the organization's mission.

The 2026 TIME Award is proudly sponsored by NCPDP Elite Partner, FDB (First Databank).

About NCPDP

The National Council for Prescription Drug Programs (NCPDP), established in 1977, is a nonprofit ANSI-accredited Standards Developer (ASD) with members across the healthcare industry. NCPDP develops standards and solutions to improve the exchange of information for medications, supplies, and services, including the SCRIPT Standard for ePrescribing and the Telecommunication Standard. Named in federal legislation such as HIPAA and HITECH, NCPDP has been advancing healthcare interoperability for decades. Its data products include dataQ® and resQ(tm), providing insights on over 80,000 pharmacies, and HCIdea®, containing information on nearly 4 million prescribers. Learn more at http://www.ncpdp.org.

SOURCE NCPDP