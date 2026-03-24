NCPDP Names Former Elsevier Vice President Julia Vu, Pharm.D., EVP of Public Policy & Professional Relations

Healthcare technology and AI leader brings expertise in global healthcare strategy, interoperability, and industry collaboration

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NCPDP today announced the appointment of Julia Vu, Pharm.D., as Executive Vice President, Public Policy & Professional Relations, effective March 24, 2026.

In this role, Vu will lead NCPDP's engagement with policymakers, regulators, healthcare leaders, and global partners while advancing the organization's strategic priorities in healthcare standards and medication management. She will play a key role in strengthening NCPDP's external positioning and collaboration with regulatory agencies, industry stakeholders, and standards organizations as healthcare continues to evolve through emerging technologies and artificial intelligence.

"Healthcare is entering a transformative period driven by rapid advances in technology, collaboration, and data interoperability," said Lee Ann Stember, President and CEO of NCPDP. "Julia's experience in clinical practice, healthcare technology, and global markets will help ensure NCPDP continues to serve as a trusted leader in advancing medication management standards."

Vu joins NCPDP from Elsevier, where she served as Vice President of Go-To-Market for Physician and Pharmacist Solutions in North America, leading strategic initiatives in artificial intelligence, clinical content, EHR integration, drug data interoperability, and global healthcare partnerships. With more than 15 years of experience in healthcare strategy and innovation, she led the launch of clinical AI solutions integrated into EHR and e-prescribing platforms and expanded partnerships with organizations such as the American College of Cardiology.

Earlier in her career, Vu spent more than a decade in hospital pharmacy practice. She has supported CPOE and drug formulary integration across international markets, including Switzerland, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, and holds a U.S. patent related to facial recognition integration within the EHR.

Julia's collaborative leadership style and strategic perspective will help strengthen NCPDP's engagement across the healthcare ecosystem. Her ability to build trusted relationships and bring together diverse stakeholders will support NCPDP as it continues to evolve and respond to changes across the healthcare and technology landscape.

About NCPDP

The National Council for Prescription Drug Programs (NCPDP), established in 1977, is a nonprofit ANSI-accredited Standards Developer (ASD) with members across the healthcare industry. NCPDP develops standards and solutions to improve the exchange of information for medications, supplies, and services, including the SCRIPT Standard for ePrescribing and the Telecommunication Standard. Named in federal legislation such as HIPAA and HITECH, NCPDP has been advancing healthcare interoperability for decades. Its data products include dataQ®, providing insights on over 80,000 pharmacies, and HCIdea®, containing information on nearly 4 million prescribers. NCPDP's RxReconn® offers real-time tracking of pharmacy-related legislative and regulatory activity at state and national levels. Learn more at http://www.ncpdp.org.

SOURCE NCPDP