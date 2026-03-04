Karina Brez Jewelry Selected as the Official Bracelet Sponsor of FEI World Cup™ Finals 2026 in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The FEI World Cup™ Finals 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas, proudly welcomes Karina Brez Jewelry as the Official Bracelet Sponsor of this prestigious international championship. In partnership with Reads Jewelers, a leading Fort Worth fine jeweler, the collaboration will bring an elevated luxury retail experience to Dickies Arena throughout the event.

Karina Brez Huggable Hooves Bracelets

Organized by the Split Rock Jumping Tour (SRJT), and hosted by the City of Fort Worth and the Fort Worth Sports Commission, the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup™ Final and the Zen Elite FEI Dressage World Cup™ Final will take place at Dickies Arena from April 8–12, 2026.

As the Official Bracelet Sponsor, Karina Brez Jewelry will present an exclusive commemorative bracelet celebrating the 2026 FEI World Cup™ Finals, honoring the world's top equestrian athletes and the spirit of elite sport. Known for her signature equestrian-inspired fine jewelry collections, Karina Brez continues to bridge the worlds of high sport and high luxury on a national stage.

Reads Jewelers will carry the Karina Brez collection onsite during the Finals, offering attendees the opportunity to purchase the Official Bracelet and additional signature pieces directly at the event. The partnership combines Karina Brez's nationally recognized equestrian-luxury aesthetic with Reads Jewelers' trusted local presence and longstanding reputation within the Fort Worth community.

Karina Brez, former Miss Florida USA 2012, is a third-generation jeweler and Graduate Gemologist known for her bespoke creations and signature equestrian-inspired designs that capture the grace and power of both horse and rider.

"We are incredibly honored to serve as the Official Bracelet Sponsor of the FEI World Cup™ Finals in Fort Worth," said Karina Brez. "The World Cup represents the very pinnacle of equestrian sport, and as a lifelong supporter of the horse show community, this partnership is especially meaningful. I am equally excited to collaborate with Reads Jewelers, a trusted and respected local retailer, to bring our collections to Fort Worth and share this special moment with competitors and spectators alike."

"Karina Brez has established herself as a respected jewelry designer on the national horse show circuit and beyond," said Derek Braun, Founder and President of the Split Rock Jumping Tour. "She has a large following nationwide, and we are thrilled that she has chosen to be part of our World Cup Finals in Fort Worth."

The Official Bracelet collaboration celebrates the union of elite sport, craftsmanship, and timeless design.

Started in 1979, the FEI Jumping World Cup™ Final is an annual international showdown among the world's best Jumping horses and athletes. Previous FEI Jumping World Cup™ Finals held in the United States include Baltimore (1980), Tampa (1989), Del Mar, CA (1992), Las Vegas (2000, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2015), and Omaha (2017 and 2023).

First held in 1986, the FEI Dressage World Cup™ Final features the world's best Dressage horses and athletes. The Final has been held in the U.S. in Los Angeles (1995), Las Vegas (2005, 2007, 2009, 2015), and Omaha (2017 and 2023).

Single-session tickets are now available with prices ranging from $50 to $300 each, depending on the session and seat location. Discounts will be available for groups of nine or more and those interested can reach out to Sydney at [email protected] for special pricing and packages. Single tickets can be ordered at the following link: FEI World Cup Finals 2026 Tickets.

Additionally, all-session tickets can still be ordered online at www.fortworth2026.com/tickets. VIP tables can be reserved online at VIP Reservations.

Further information on the FEI World Cup™ Finals 2026 is available online at www.fortworth2026.com/.

About Split Rock Jumping Tour (SRJT)

Founded in 2015, the SRJT has revolutionized the way the sport of show jumping is presented in the U.S., creating a truly "unparalleled show jumping experience" for competitors, sponsors and spectators alike. SRJT's first event in Fort Worth, the Fort Worth International CSI4*-W, was held in December 2021 and met with rave reviews and sell-out crowds. More information on the SRJT can be found at https://splitrockjumpingtour.com/.

About Fort Worth Sports Commission

The Fort Worth Sports Commission advances the city as an international sports destination. A division of Visit Fort Worth, the Sports Commission attracts youth, collegiate, and professional events that deliver economic impact and boost Fort Worth's image. The Fort Worth Sports Commission supports the development of and access to facilities that enhance the quality of life for all of Fort Worth. For more information, visit FortWorthSports.com and follow on Instagram @FortWorthSports and their Twitter account @FortWorthSports.

About Dickies Arena

Dickies Arena is a 14,000-seat, spectacular multipurpose venue that was built in 2019 and is owned by the City of Fort Worth and managed by the not-for-profit operating entity, Trail Drive Management Corp. (TDMC). The facility is the result of a pioneering public-private partnership between the City of Fort Worth, Tarrant County, the State of Texas and a group of private-sector participants, including foundations, individuals and organizations. The arena is located adjacent to the Will Rogers Memorial Center campus in Fort Worth, Texas. The state-of-the-art arena hosts concerts, sporting events and family entertainment, and is home to Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. Dickies Arena has been nominated for Arena of the Year by both the Academy of Country Music and Pollstar Magazine in 2022 and 2023. In 2023 and 2024, the Arena claimed VenueNow Magazine's #1 Top Stops Worldwide while obtaining Billboard Magazine's #1 Venue in the World. In 2024, the arena was Pollstar Magazine's #6 Arena in the World for Tickets sold. For more information, visit www.DickiesArena.com.

About Will Rogers Memorial Center

Will Rogers Memorial Center is a historic entertainment, sports and equestrian complex anchoring Fort Worth's Cultural District. The 120-acre facility is owned and operated by the City of Fort Worth. The original Coliseum, Pioneer Tower and Auditorium were dedicated in 1936 and are on the National Register of Historic Places. Over the decades, the facility has added show barns, arenas, an exhibit hall, meeting spaces and a multipurpose equestrian center, bringing two million visitors through its art deco gates annually. For more information, please visit Will Rogers Memorial Center | Fort Worth Upcoming Shows.

