Karina Brez Jewelry Selects Renowned Interior Designer, William Peacock, to Design Ocala Flagship at the World Equestrian Center

The Ocala Boutique anchors the fine jewelry designer in the Horse Capitol of the World.

OCALA, Fla., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Karina Brez Jewelry announces a retail milestone in the brand's continued growth with the appointment of acclaimed interior designer William Peacock to lead the design of its upcoming flagship boutique at the World Equestrian Center. Set within one of the most prestigious equestrian destinations in the United States, the new boutique will introduce an elevated retail concept that blends fine jewelry with immersive design.

William Peacock

This flagship marks a defining moment for Karina Brez Jewelry, expanding its presence beyond its Palm Beach and Wellington roots, further cementing its place within the global equestrian and luxury markets. Known for its signature fusion of sport and sophistication, the brand will bring its distinctive identity to life through a space that is experiential: designed to engage, inspire, and transport clients into the world of Karina Brez.

William Peacock brings to the project a celebrated career shaped by some of the most influential names in luxury retail. His professional journey began at Ralph Lauren Corporation, where he distinguished himself for his refined aesthetic and ability to create immersive, brand-driven environments. As Assistant Creative Director for the Washington, D.C. market, he led the transformation of flagship stores, introducing layered visual merchandising concepts that combined antiques, florals, and rich textures while maintaining the integrity of the brand's heritage. His success led to a national promotion to Ralph Lauren's corporate headquarters in New York City, where he served as Manager of Creative Services. In this role, Peacock oversaw boutique redesigns across the USA and played a key role in shaping the visual identity of the iconic Madison Avenue flagship. His work at the corporate level refined his ability to translate brand narratives into cohesive spatial experiences, balancing commercial functionality with artistic vision.

Peacock's expertise extends beyond fashion. His understanding of how clients engage with jewelry is shaped by his experience in fine jewelry retail, including work with Mayors Jewelers, and positions him to design a boutique that elevates both product and storytelling. This multidisciplinary background allows him to approach the Karina Brez flagship with a curatorial sensibility, blending architecture and narrative into an immersive environment. This vision is further enriched by Peacock's own equestrian experience, having shown at horse shows with his Paso Fino, El Horizonte, giving him a unique connection to the lifestyle the brand embodies.

"This is an exciting opportunity to create a retail experience where we can incorporate equestrian influences with elevated sophistication, a sense of adventure and beautiful craftsmanship in every detail," said William Peacock. "The goal is to design a space that feels both transportive and deeply personal, where every element contributes to the overall story." The boutique will reflect Karina Brez Jewelry's core design language, where equestrian inspiration is distinctly modern. Drawing inspiration from the world of riding, competition, and country living, the space will incorporate rich materials, tailored details, and spatial flow that creates an atmosphere that is equal parts luxurious and inviting.

"We are building a destination that embodies the spirit of our brand and the lifestyle of our clients," said Karina Brez, Founder and Designer of Karina Brez Jewelry. "The World Equestrian Center is a place where sport, luxury, and community intersect, and we are capturing that energy while elevating it. William's ability to translate a vision into a classic realized environment makes him the ideal partner for this next chapter."

Located in Ocala, often referred to as the "Horse Capital of the World," the World Equestrian Center is a premier destination that brings together elite equestrian sport and high-end retail. The center attracts an international audience of riders, collectors, and discerning consumers, making it a natural home for a brand rooted in the equestrian lifestyle. The Ocala flagship will serve as a physical embodiment of Karina Brez Jewelry's evolution, offering clients not only exclusive access to collections but also an immersive experience that deepens connection and engagement. The store will become a key destination within the World Equestrian Center, attracting the equestrian community and luxury consumers.

To learn more about Karina Brez Jewelry, visit www.karinabrez.com, call 561-400-4085 or email [email protected]. For PR inquiries, contact Pietra Communications at 212-913-9761 or email [email protected].

About Karina Brez Jewelry

Karina Brez Jewelry is a luxury fine jewelry brand inspired by the equestrian lifestyle, known for its signature designs that blend elegance with sport. A staple within the equestrian community, Karina Brez offers both high jewelry and everyday luxury pieces. Each design reflects a commitment to craftsmanship and movement, resonating with clients who value style and substance. Signature fine jewelry collections include Huggable Hooves, Horse LUV, Cowgirl LUV, Lucky Horseshoe, The Garden Collection, Bit of LUV, Horsea, Fearless Feathers, and Stirr It Up. In 2021, Karina Brez Jewelry opened its first flagship retail location in Palm Beach, Florida.

SOURCE Karina Brez Jewelry