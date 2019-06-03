Karisma Hotels & Resorts and Margaritaville Holdings to Develop Margaritaville Island Reserve by Karisma

Encompassing upscale coastal design, exceptional service, and top-quality food and beverage with a twist in tropical destinations, Karisma and Margaritaville will deliver a vibrant, world-class Island Reserve Inclusive® experience that provides travelers with new opportunities for carefree, fun vacations inspired by the lyrics and lifestyle of singer, songwriter and bestselling author Jimmy Buffett.

Margaritaville Island Reserve by Karisma will be Margaritaville's first collection of inclusive luxury resorts. The new resort concept combines Karisma's renowned service and incredible food and beverage, with Margaritaville's authentic sense of fun and escapism, signature food and beverage concepts, and iconic design elements.

"Our partnership with Margaritaville delivers inclusive resorts unlike anything that has been done before where guests will enjoy unforgettably luxurious vacations without any pretense," said Mandy Chomat, President at Premier Worldwide Marketing, the exclusive representative of Karisma Hotels & Resorts. "Margaritaville is an esteemed lifestyle brand that inspires guests to have a good time and relax. Coupled with our commitment to delivering elevated inclusive resorts with extraordinary service and amenities, along with wow moments, Margaritaville Island Reserve will be the ultimate destination for travelers to escape and have fun in the world's most stunning beach locales."

Karisma and Margaritaville's milestone partnership marks the beginning of a long-term relationship to build and operate Margaritaville Island Reserve properties. Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Cancun by Karisma, the first inclusive Margaritaville resort, will debut in Winter 2019. Additional confirmed locations include a second resort in Mexico's Riviera Maya, Jamaica, and Cap Cana in the Dominican Republic, among other destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean.

"With breathtaking beach views, friendly and anticipatory service and our signature Margaritaville state of mind, Margaritaville Island Reserve is truly the 'Mi Casa es Su Casa' experience guests deserve at an inclusive resort," said Tamara Baldanza-Dekker, Chief Marketing Officer for Margaritaville. "We are thrilled to team up with Karisma Hotels & Resorts to create this collection of incredible properties that deliver carefree Island Reserve Inclusive® vacations in some of the most beautiful destinations in the world."

Learn more about Margaritaville Island Reserve by Karisma and follow along at www.margaritavilleislandreserveresorts.com and @margaritavilleislandreserve.

About Karisma Hotels & Resorts

Karisma Hotels & Resorts, an award-winning luxury hotel collection which owns and manages properties in Latin America, the Caribbean and Europe, comprises an impressive portfolio including El Dorado Spa Resorts by Karisma, Azul Beach Resorts by Karisma, Generations Resorts by Karisma, Karisma Villas, Allure Hotels by Karisma, Hidden Beach Resort by Karisma, Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts, Sensatori Resorts, Sensimar Resorts, and Karisma Hotels Adriatic. Properties have been honored with the industry's top accolades including Conde Nast Traveler's "Top 100 Hotels in the World," Conde Nast Traveler's "Top 30 Hotels in Cancun," TripAdvisor® Traveler's Choice "Best Hotels for Romance," and AAA's "Five Diamond Award" and "Four Diamond Award." Karisma has received worldwide recognition for its creative approach to hospitality management and product innovations. For reservations and a full list of Karisma properties, please visit www.karismahotels.com.

About Margaritaville

Margaritaville is a global lifestyle brand inspired by the lyrics and lifestyle of singer, songwriter and best-selling author Jimmy Buffett, whose songs evoke a passion for tropical escape and relaxation.

Margaritaville features 18 lodging locations and 24 additional projects in the pipeline with nearly half under construction, two gaming properties and over 60 food and beverage venues including signature concepts such as Margaritaville Restaurant, award-winning JWB Prime Steak and Seafood, 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill and LandShark Bar & Grill. More than 20 million travelers every year change their latitude and attitude with a visit to a Margaritaville resort, residential real estate destination, vacation club, vacation home rental or restaurant.

Consumers can also escape everyday through a collection of Margaritaville lifestyle products including apparel, footwear, frozen concoction makers, home décor, a satellite radio station and more. Additionally, the brand's food, beverage and spirits lines – including Margaritaville tequilas, rums, LandShark Lager and a new bestselling cookbook – deliver authentic, tropical escapism to fans around the world. Margaritaville, a state of mind since 1977.

SOURCE Margaritaville

Related Links

https://www.margaritaville.com

