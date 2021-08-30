Karma Automotive Announces "Powered By Karma" At Act Expo

Powered by Karma provides business to business (B2B) modular vehicle electrification solutions and services to outside customers. Using the company's experience in vehicle engineering and manufacturing operations, the team creates and integrates new technologies and provides world-class flexible contract production services for customers in the mobility space. Powered by Karma also creates modular, commercial-grade electrification systems that can be used for Class 3-6 vehicles in various configurations including busses, RVs, step vans, box trucks, and more.

The California-based Karma Innovation and Customization Center (KICC) offers unique solutions for project completion acting as a one-stop shop for partners and customers. KICC's flexible production facility allows for contract manufacturing of diverse mobility products from high end luxury vehicles to advanced powertrains and even low speed commercial vehicles.

Karma has been in business since 2014 and has more than 7.5 million real-world miles on their existing vehicle fleet, which provides a wealth of process improvement data for current and future electrification projects, including pure electric and series hybrid propulsion variants.

"As a progressive, tech-forward company, Karma is committed to seeking out relationships with like-minded businesses that push the EV envelope," said Dr. Lance Zhou, Karma's CEO. "Electrification is quickly becoming the new standard for commercial and fleet vehicles, and we have vast experience in producing hybrid and pure electric propulsion systems to meet our customers' needs."

Representatives from Powered by Karma will be available in booth #346 at this year's ACT Expo to showcase two new electrification projects. A Class 4-6 walk-in van and a new Karma GS-6 luxury electric vehicle will be on display at the Powered by Karma booth. Ride and drive opportunities will also be available outside of the convention center in a Class 3-4 shuttle bus for those interested in experiencing Karma's segment-leading technology.

Powered by Karma Class 3-6 Commercial Vehicle Modular Electrification System Configurations*

100% Electric Drive with standard, medium, and long- range options

range options Flexible propulsion and accessory hardware and software to power a range of Class 3-6 vehicles

More than 200 kW of tunable power

More than 1,800 Nm of torque

Up to 30% Grade

Top Speed 80mph (speed limited)

3-Mode regenerative braking

Optional push button start/stop functionality

*Configurations currently under development

About Powered by Karma

"Powered by Karma" is the new brand designation for Karma Automotive's business development group that concentrates on business to business (B2B) initiatives. The team is responsible for OEM levels of electrification efforts utilizing Karma's in-house engineering talent to create and develop programs and projects and conduct ongoing outreach working with clients in the transportation and mobility space. Powered by Karma uses the company's experience to provide manufacturing, engineering, contract manufacturing and other services to customers in the mobility space by adapting Karma's advanced powertrain configurations for various projects including passenger and fleet vehicle applications based on customer needs and requirements.

About Karma Automotive

Karma Automotive, founded in 2014, is a southern California based producer of luxury electric vehicles. Headquartered in Irvine, California with a production facility located in Moreno Valley, Karma sells vehicles via its dealer network in North America, Europe, South America and the Middle East. Karma's Innovation and Customization Center, which opened in 2017, offers world-class engineering, design, customization, and manufacturing services along with electrification platforms. Karma's flagship vehicle, the Revero® GT, Green Car Journal's 2020 Luxury Green Car of the Year™, is an electric vehicle powered by dual electric motors that embodies Karma's goal of offering leading technology with a luxury experience. In 2021 Karma announced the GS-6 Series which include both an extended-range series hybrid EV and their first-ever all-electric vehicle. Every Karma vehicle is created with unparalleled individual care and craftsmanship.

For more information, visit www.karmaautomotive.com, or www.karmanewsroom.com .

Karma Automotive Safe Harbor Disclosure

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions and include Karma Automotive's expectations. Forward-looking statements typically can be identified by the use of words such as "will," "expect," "believe," and similar terms. Although Karma believes that its expectations are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct, and actual results may vary materially. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated above include, among others, general economic conditions, hazards customary in the automotive industry, competition in certain markets, the volatility of battery prices, failure of customers to perform under contracts, changes in government regulation of markets and of environmental emissions, and Karma's ability to achieve the expected benefits and timing of its electric vehicle projects and arrangements with its commercial partners. Karma Automotive undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The foregoing review of factors that could cause Karma's actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in the forward-looking statements included in this news release should be considered in connection with information regarding risks and uncertainties that may affect Karma Automotive's future results.

SOURCE Karma Automotive

