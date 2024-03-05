WORLD DEBUT OF KARMA AUTOMOTIVE'S FIRST ALL-ELECTRIC SEDAN

The SoCal Ultra-Luxury EV Manufacturer Showcases its Gyesera at the Amelia Island Concours

IRVINE, Calif., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra-luxury vehicle manufacturer Karma Automotive debuted its first all-electric sedan Saturday, March 2 at the Amelia Island Concours.

The Gyesera, Karma Automotive's first full-electric vehicle.

"The Gyesera https://karmaautomotive.com/media/gyesera/ is an exotic battery-electric vehicle that blends aesthetics, craftsmanship, driving dynamics, comfort and quality," said Karma Vice President, Global Design Michelle Christensen. "It's beautiful, has a lower nose for a dynamic, faster feel, and it provides the most visceral canyon carving experience. The Gyesera is the most badass GT on the road."

Karma, celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2024, is traveling a new strategic and branding path since Marques McCammon was named president one year ago. The Gyesera introduction comes on the heels of the November 2023 world debut of the Karma Kaveya Super Coupe https://karmaautomotive.com/media/kaveya/.

"The Gyesera, with its modern look, feel and superior performance, is our bridge to the future; the embodiment of Karma's revitalized corporate direction," said McCammon. "It's for a market segment that wants a beautiful exotic performance sedan with unique character … that's pure EV.

"Karma is distinctive because we are the only U.S. ultra-luxury vehicle manufacturer. The Gyesera is distinctive because the powertrain calibration is different, the software that drives the system is different – especially 0-60 speeds – the cornering is different and the chassis setup is different. The Gyesera is unlike any other vehicle."

About Karma Automotive

Karma Automotive (www.karmaautomotive.com) is an ultra-luxury vehicle company that engineers, designs and manufactures its electric and range extended electric vehicles in Southern California. Headquartered in Irvine, with a production facility up the road in Moreno Valley, Karma's dealer network includes North America, Europe, South America and the Middle East.

2024 will mark Karma's 10th anniversary – a yearlong celebration that features the world debut of several vehicles, a renewed focus on the company's mission to be an inspiration for a cleaner global future as well as the introduction of Karma's new brand campaign.

