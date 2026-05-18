Karma Automotive Appoints Two Key Executive Management Positions

Dr. Mircea Gradu has been appointed Vice President, Vehicle Engineering, effective June 1. Stephen Wiessner has been appointed Vice President, Sales and Customer Experience, effective immediately.

"We're opening a new chapter in the future of Karma Automotive, and incredibly proud of our next-generation EREV Hybrid vehicles, the Karma Gyesera Grand Coupé and Amaris GT," says McCammon. "The appointment of Mircea Gradu, Vice President, Vehicle Engineering, and Stephen Wiessner, Vice President, Sales and Customer Experience, completes our exceptional executive management team, and further ensures the successful launch of these pivotal ultra-luxury vehicles and the strategic evolution of the Karma brand."

Dr. Mircea Gradu's extensive C-suite executive and board experience includes a track record of product development and successful market deployment with leading global automotive OEMs and suppliers. He served as Corporate Officer and Vice President, Transmission Powertrain and Driveline for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, as Engineering Executive Director at Timken Automotive, and led Engineering and Quality at Hyundai Motor America. With a passion for cutting-edge emerging technologies, he worked in the San Francisco Bay Area as Chief Quality and Product Officer at Velodyne Lidar, a pioneer of smart technology solutions for vehicle autonomy. Most recently, as Chief Engineering Officer at Ballard Power Systems, a top supplier of the bus, truck, off-highway, rail, marine and stationary fuel cell applications, Dr. Gradu led the development and industrialization of fuel cell engines. Dr. Gradu holds a Doctorate in Engineering from the Technical University of Stuttgart, Germany. He has been extensively published and holds over 60 patents.

Stephen Wiessner is an accomplished automotive industry leader with more than two decades of OEM experience spanning Maserati, Stellantis, Toyota, and Lexus. His expertise includes network development, commercial and aftersales operations, sales leadership, and dealer performance optimization across North America and Latin America. Throughout his career, he has led high‑impact teams, managed large‑scale revenue operations, and strengthened OEM‑dealer relationships while driving strategic initiatives that enhance profitability, customer satisfaction, and brand performance. Wiessner is recognized for his analytical approach, collaborative leadership style, and ability to deliver results in complex, fast‑moving environments.

About Karma Automotive

Karma Automotive is America's only full-line ultra-luxury vehicle manufacturer, and a pioneer of Hybrid EREV (Extended Range Electric) vehicles which it manufactures at its Karma Innovation and Customization Center (KICC) in Moreno Valley, CA. Its Executive, Product Development, and Design headquarters are located in nearby Irvine, CA. The Karma portfolio embodies California's spirit of innovation and entrepreneurial boldness, reflected by the signature Comet Line which is the central hallmark of Karma's new design language. Sales of the 3rd Generation Karma Revero sport sedan, the world's first luxury Hybrid EREV plug-in, and its performance-tuned stablemate, Revero Invictus, are now underway in the USA and EU, offering luxury balanced with conscientiousness delivered without compromise. The Gyesera Grande Coupé, a Hybrid EREV four-seater, is due in Q3 2026; and the Amaris GT Coupé Hybrid EREV arrives in Q4 2026. The Karma Kaveya super-coupe, with over 1,000HP and butterfly-doors, will arrive in Q4 2027, and the Karma Ivara GT-UV will arrive in 2028: both EVs will incorporate SDVA (Software-Defined Vehicle Architecture) developed with leading technology partners. For more information, visit www.karmaautomotive.com)

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SOURCE Karma Automotive