Karmanos Cancer Institute, DMC Children's Hospital of Michigan and Detroit Tigers bring fans and community together to raise awareness for childhood cancer at Comerica Park on September 1

Ahead of the game, on Tuesday, August 31, the Tigers hosted an event at Children's Hospital of Michigan in partnership with MLB and the Starlight Children's Foundation. A special pediatric cancer warrior was selected as "Tiger for the Day" and enjoyed a surprise virtual visit from pitcher Michael Fulmer. PAWS also waved to the hematology/oncology patients at the hospital.

In addition, the pediatric hematology/oncology lobby at Children's Hospital of Michigan will be decorated by the Detroit Tigers for Childhood Cancer Awareness month and all hematology/oncology patients will receive special gifts, courtesy of the Tigers.

On Wednesday, September 1, the "Tiger for the Day" will attend the game in a suite when the Tigers face the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park. A pregame ceremony will feature footage from the hospital visit and the youth patient will be featured on the scoreboard. Local non-profit Kids Kicking Cancer will also be in attendance, and select children representing the organization will announce the starting lineups.

"With youth wellness serving as a pillar of Tigers community impact, we recognize the significant importance of continuing to elevate conversations around childhood cancer research and treatment," said Kevin Brown, Director of Community Impact for the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Wings. "Together with Karmanos Cancer Institute, Children's Hospital of Michigan and McLaren Health Care, we're honored to unite our Tigers community in supporting Childhood Cancer Awareness Month."

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, a month dedicated to highlighting the importance of supporting research on these devastating conditions. Childhood cancer (also called pediatric cancer) typically means a cancer that is found in children and teens, and sometimes young adults. It is not just one disease. There are many types, which can be found in different places throughout the body.

In the United States, cancer is the leading cause of death by disease in children under the age of 19. Less than 4% of the federal budget for cancer research is dedicated to childhood cancer. The American Cancer Society estimates that about 10,500 children in the United States under the age of 15 will be diagnosed with cancer in 2021. More research is critically needed to find better treatments to fight childhood cancer.



About the Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers, Inc., a charter member of the American League in 1901, have won four World Series and 11 American League pennants. The Tigers play their home games at Comerica Park located within The District Detroit, one of the largest sports and entertainment developments in the country. For more information about the Tigers and the Ilitch Companies, visit Tigers.com, DistrictDetroit.com and IlitchCompanies.com.

About Children's Hospital of Michigan

For over 130 years, the Children's Hospital of Michigan has been dedicated to providing high quality care to children and adolescents in a caring, efficient and family-centered environment. With more than 40 pediatric medical and surgical specialty services, the hospital draws patients from nearly every Michigan County, 39 additional states, and 22 countries, annually and provides the highest level of pediatric specialty care available for children. It is ranked as one of America's best hospitals for children and sees more children than any hospital in the state.



About the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute

Karmanos Cancer Institute is a leader in transformative cancer care, research and education through courage, commitment and compassion. Our vision is a world free of cancer. As part of McLaren Health Care, Karmanos is the largest provider of cancer care and research in the state of Michigan. For more than 75 years, our administrative and research headquarters, along with our premier specialty cancer hospital, have been located in downtown Detroit. Our 15 network sites throughout the state deliver market-leading cancer care and clinical trials conveniently to the communities where many of our patients live. Karmanos is recognized by the National Cancer Institute as one of the best cancer centers in the nation. Our academic partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine provides the framework for cancer research and education – defining new standards of care and improving survivorship. For more information, call 1-800-KARMANOS (800-527-6266) or visit www.karmanos.org. Follow Karmanos on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.



SOURCE Karmanos Cancer Institute

