Karmanos, McLaren, Detroit Tigers Strike Out Prostate Cancer

Special event at Comerica Park promotes prostate health and cancer awareness, celebrates prostate cancer survivors and honors the legacy of those who have fought courageously

DETROIT, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of prostate cancer survivors are expected to fill the stands at Comerica Park on Monday, July 8, when the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute, in partnership with the Detroit Tigers and McLaren Health Care, the Tigers' official health care system, join forces to promote prostate cancer awareness. During the fourth annual Prostate Cancer Awareness Night, fans will have the opportunity to learn more about prostate cancer screenings, signs and symptoms as they cheer on the Detroit Tigers against the Cleveland Guardians. Prostate cancer survivors will be honored throughout the game, and a Karmanos prostate cancer patient will throw the ceremonial first pitch.

Gates will open to Comerica Park at 5 p.m., with first pitch scheduled for 6:40 p.m. Spreading prostate cancer awareness, Comerica Park will be decorated with a blue theme.

"Prostate cancer is a disease that we can screen for and monitor PSA levels so that we can treat it at an early stage," said Elisabeth Heath, M.D., FACP, medical oncologist, leader of the Genitourinary Oncology Multidisciplinary Team and the Hartman Endowed Chair for Prostate Cancer Research. "We want to remind men not just to make their annual doctor's appointment but to show up and talk to their provider about their risk of developing prostate cancer and the screening options available to them. Prostate cancer is curable when we find it early, so delaying present knowledge of your health does not benefit your health in the future."

The night will be filled with information about prostate cancer and prevention methods. A special pre-game ceremony will honor nine prostate cancer survivors who received care at Karmanos locations throughout the Karmanos Cancer Network. Throughout the ballpark, Karmanos will provide information about the disease and the importance of screening and early detection.

"When I have to give a prostate cancer diagnosis, I let my patients know it's okay. We're going to work together, manage this treatment plan and tackle it," shared Dr. Heath. "I am so excited to honor many of my patients at the game who have had to hear those words but are doing well in their treatment and survivorship. Join us at Comerica Park and help me celebrate them and your loved ones who have fought the disease."

Tigers fans who purchase the special Prostate Cancer Awareness Night ticket package will receive a Tigers game ticket for July 8 and a "Strike Out Prostate Cancer" t-shirt with a $5 donation to support prostate cancer research at Karmanos. Fans may also donate an additional amount when purchasing tickets to the July 8 game through tigers.com/prostate. A portion of the proceeds from a special 50/50 ticket raffle will also be designated to support prostate cancer research at Karmanos. Additional opportunities to donate will be displayed at the Karmanos tables. Click here to purchase tickets.

About Prostate Cancer

Second to skin cancer, prostate cancer is the most common cancer in American people with a prostate, affecting roughly one in eight during their lifetime. In 2024, the American Cancer Society estimates that 299,010 men will be diagnosed with the disease. Though most men diagnosed with prostate cancer do not die – only 1 in 44 succumb to the disease – prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in American men.

This disease is most curable in its early stages, making early detection key. Karmanos, McLaren and the Detroit Tigers encourage men to talk with a health care provider about the benefits and risks of prostate cancer screening through a Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) blood test and a Digital Rectal Exam (DRE). People with a prostate should consider prostate screening at age 50 (age 45 for African Americans and age 40 for men at even higher risk) if they are at average risk for prostate cancer. Visit karmanos.org/prostatefacts for more information.

At Karmanos, the Genitourinary Oncology (GU) Multidisciplinary Team includes surgical oncologists, medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, radiologists, pathologists, plastic surgeons, pharmacists, specialized nurse practitioners, dietitians, social workers, genetic counselors and patient navigators. The team specializes in and focuses on treating genitourinary cancers, including prostate cancer, and shares its collective expertise to create a customized treatment plan for each patient.

If you are diagnosed with prostate cancer, a referral is not needed to make an appointment with one of the GU experts at Karmanos. To request an appointment, visit karmanos.org or call 1-800-KARMANOS.

About the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute

Karmanos Cancer Institute is a leader in transformative cancer care, research and education through courage, commitment and compassion. The Karmanos vision is a world free of cancer. As part of McLaren Health Care, Karmanos is the largest provider of cancer care and research in Michigan. For more than 75 years, the administrative and research headquarters, along with the premier specialty cancer hospital, have been located in downtown Detroit. With 17 network sites, Karmanos delivers world-renowned care and access to clinical trials throughout Michigan and northern Ohio. The National Cancer Institute recognizes Karmanos as one of the best cancer centers in the nation with a comprehensive cancer center designation. Its academic partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine provides the framework for cancer research and education – defining new standards of care and improving survivorship. For more information, call 1-800-KARMANOS (800-527-6266) or visit karmanos.org. Follow Karmanos on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About McLaren Health Care

McLaren Health Care, headquartered in Grand Blanc, Michigan, is a $6.6 billion, fully integrated health care delivery system committed to quality, evidence-based patient care and cost efficiency. The McLaren system includes 13 hospitals in Michigan, ambulatory surgery centers, imaging centers, a 640-member employed primary and specialty care physician network, commercial and Medicaid HMOs covering more than 732,838 lives in Michigan and Indiana, home health, infusion and hospice providers, pharmacy services, a clinical laboratory network and a wholly owned medical malpractice insurance company. McLaren operates Michigan's largest network of cancer centers and providers, anchored by the Karmanos Cancer Institute, a National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers. McLaren has 28,000 full-, part-time and contracted employees and more than 113,000 network providers throughout Michigan, Indiana and Ohio. Learn more at mclaren.org.

