Karmanos Cancer Institute recognizes its 2018 Heroes of Cancer

This year's honorees, in 17 award categories, represent a wide range of community members, survivors, media representatives, organizations, and medical and scientific leaders who champion for cancer prevention and awareness, early detection, quality survivorship and research advancements so that more people can survive this disease.

"This event gives us the opportunity to recognize the extraordinary achievements of those dedicated to making life better for all cancer patients and their families," said Katrina Studvent, chief development officer, Karmanos Cancer Institute.

"These unsung heroes often don't realize the incredible impact of what they do and how that makes a difference for someone battling this disease, as well as their family members who also need support and hope.

"We are grateful for all of the heroes whose acts of kindness and unwavering support help bring us closer to our vision of a world free of cancer."

Karmanos Cancer Institute is metro Detroit's only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center. The Institute treats more than 200 types of cancer and has 15 treatment locations throughout Michigan.

"I'm honored to be part this inspiring event, representing Karmanos' gifted and caring team of individuals who are dedicated to our cancer patients and their families," said Justin Klamerus, M.D., MMM, president, Karmanos Cancer Hospital and Karmanos Network.

"Each year, I am so moved by the incredible accomplishments that are achieved by so many. As proud as I am of the work we do at Karmanos, I know this fight is a team effort. Progress happens because there are people working from all fronts, including the Heroes we honor this year. Thank you for all you do to help those impacted by cancer."

About the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute

Karmanos Cancer Institute is headquartered in Detroit, with 15 locations throughout Michigan. As part of McLaren, Karmanos is the largest cancer care and research network in the state. It is among the nation's best cancer centers as one of the National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the United States and the only one located in metro Detroit. Karmanos cancer experts focus solely on cancer to prevent, detect and treat as well as eradicate all forms of cancer. Its long-term partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine enhances the collaboration of critical research and academics related to cancer care. For more information, call 1-800-KARMANOS (800-527-6266) or visit www.karmanos.org. Follow Karmanos on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Following are Karmanos Cancer Institute's 2018 Heroes of Cancer award recipients.

Karmanos Cancer Institute recognizes its 2018 Heroes of Cancer

The Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute honored its 2018 Heroes of Cancer awardees at a ceremony held on Nov. 7 at the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, in Detroit. This year's event marked Karmanos' 24th year of recognizing individuals, corporations and organizations that have distinguished themselves and inspired others as they raise awareness of prevention and early detection for all types of cancers, advocate for cancer research, and generously support to help others survive this disease. Karmanos Cancer Institute is grateful for each of these outstanding recipients who go above and beyond to help those impacted by cancer. Following are this year's inspiring honorees.

COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARDS

For assisting in efforts to reach the community with the importance of cancer early detection, cancer care, and/or survivorship at large in a volunteer capacity.

Individual: John Raithel of Grosse Ile, Mich. , multiple myeloma survivor who climbed to Everest Base Camp

John Raithel isn't simply surviving after a diagnosis of multiple myeloma, he's thriving. After receiving a life-saving bone marrow transplant, John's oncologist, Jeffrey Zonder, M.D., at Karmanos Cancer Institute, offered another challenge and an adventure of a lifetime – spend a year training together with the goal of climbing to Mount Everest Base Camp, a 17,500 foot elevation, to raise awareness and support for multiple myeloma research. That's exactly what John did. He, Dr. Zonder and Silva Zonder, Dr. Zonder's wife, trained together for a year and made the challenging climb to Everest Base Camp as part of Moving Mountains for Multiple Myeloma, raising more than $23,000 for cancer research. Reaching the summit was an incredible accomplishment, but even more importantly were the lifelong friendships made and the outpouring of support that encouraged John to realize his dream of living. John has even taken up beekeeping. His amazing story of strength, determination and appreciation for living continues to inspire others to reach their own summit, whatever that might be.

"I am honored and humbled to be recognized by Karmanos Cancer Institute as one of this year's Heroes of Cancer award winners. Because of the world-class treatment and loving care I received, I've been able to give back and inspire hope to other cancer patients and their families to never give up and to reach higher than ever before!" – John Raithel

Organization: American Cancer Society's Look Good Feel Better

Look Good Feel Better is a non-medical, brand-neutral public service program that teaches beauty techniques to people with cancer to help them manage the appearance-related side effects of cancer treatment. Thousands of volunteer beauty professionals support Look Good Feel Better. All are trained and certified by the Look Good Feel Better Foundation, the American Cancer Society, and the Professional Beauty Association at local, statewide, and national workshops. Other volunteer health care professionals and individuals also give their time to the program. The program is open to all women with cancer who are undergoing chemotherapy, radiation or others forms of treatment to help them find some normalcy after a cancer diagnosis.

"The American Cancer Society is honored to be receiving the Heroes of Cancer Award. We truly value our partnership with Karmanos Cancer Institute. The delivery of the Look Good Feel Better program would not be possible without the amazing staff at Karmanos. For over 30 years, the Look Good Feel Better program has been helping women deal with the appearance-related side effects of a cancer diagnosis and this important program would not have been possible without the help of amazing partners like the Karmanos Cancer Institute." – Rachael Cook, program manager, Mission Delivery, ACS

COMPASSIONATE CAREGIVER AWARDS

Honoring a health care professional whose treatment of cancer patients has been marked by exceptional technical skill, combined with sensitivity and compassion.

Lori Stauffer , R.N., BSN, OCN of St. Clair Shores, Mich. , infusion nurse at Karmanos Cancer Institute

As an infusion nurse at Karmanos Cancer Institute in Detroit for more than 11 years, Lori has been an incredible caregiver to her patients. Whether providing medical care or offering a listening ear, she does so with compassion, empathy and a genuine care for those she serves. Her knowledge, positive attitude and ability to communicate to her patients and their families is a gift. In addition to being a wonderful nurse, Lori is also a dedicated volunteer and fundraiser for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Through LLS's Team In Training program, Lori has raised tens of thousands of dollars to support patient care and research, while training for a myriad of endurance events. For Lori, fighting cancer is more than a career, it's a passion.

"I am deeply honored to receive this award. I truly believe that nursing is a calling from God and I strive to work together with my coworkers to care for our patients as they travel the path of their cancer journey."– Lori Stauffer, RN, BSN, OCN

Jeffrey Zonder , M.D., of Berkley, Mich. , hematologic oncologist at Karmanos Cancer Institute

Jeffrey Zonder, M.D., is a gifted scientist and a leader whose actions inspire and make a difference for those with malignant hematologic cancers, including multiple myeloma. An advocate for cancer research as well as an adventurer, Dr. Zonder has blended these two passions to help save lives. A few years ago, Dr. Zonder and his wife, Silva climbed Machu Picchu, raising more than $10,000 for the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. This year, they, along with Dr. Zonder's patient John Raithel, climbed to Mount Everest Base Camp, following a year of training. Dr. Zonder and his wife Silva raised another $25,900 for multiple myeloma research. Dr. Zonder's commitment to advance cancer research and his special bond with his patients illustrates how he goes to great heights to help others survive this disease, while encouraging them to embrace living, one step at a time.

"It means a lot to me to be recognized with the Compassionate Caregiver Award, as patient care for me has always been the most satisfying and impactful part of my career. I'm particularly honored that the recognition relates to Silva's and my fundraising and awareness efforts on behalf of the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. Finally, I was thrilled to see that two of my favorite people, John Raithel (a patient, friend, and fellow Everest Base Camp hiker) and Lori Stauffer, RN (an extraordinary nurse who has taken care of hundreds of myeloma and amyloidosis patients during her career at Karmanos) are also among those being recognized at the 2018 Heroes of Cancer event." – Jeffrey Zonder, M.D.

THE GERI LESTER COURAGE AWARDS

Honoring an individual whose battle with cancer has been an inspiration to family, friends and community.

In Honor: Kimberlie Newton of Fowlerville, Mich. , stage IV breast cancer survivor

Kimberlie Newton is a stage IV breast cancer survivor, but that certainly does not define this remarkable woman. After several rounds of chemotherapy, it was recommended that Kimberlie consider participating in a Phase 1 clinical trial at Karmanos in Detroit, which she looked forward to doing to help move research forward. Kim went through the pre-trial steps for eligibility. She was to have been the first person in the U.S. to be on the experimental trial. The day before she was to start the trial, Kimberlie fell and broke her arm. Although discouraged, Kimberlie was still determined to participate in the trial so she could do her part to help advance cancer research so others could survive this disease. She became the second person enrolled in the trial. Kim was on a couple of clinical trials. While the trials worked initially, her disease started to show progression, so she was no longer able to continue on the trial. Kim is currently responding on another type of treatment. In spite of her challenges with this disease, Kim graciously decided to share her inspiring story. The result was a front page feature story by Kristen Jordan Shamus in the Detroit Free Press in April 2018. Kimberlie remains a strong advocate, encouraging clinical trial participation, collaboration between oncologists, and discussing clinical trial options early on in a patient's diagnoses so they know what treatment options might be available to them. Kimberlie's grace, determination and willingness to help others survive, in spite of her own challenges, exemplifies what it is to be a hero.

"I am incredibly honored to receive this year's 2018 Heroes of Cancer Geri Lester Courage Award. When I was newly diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer, my main focus was just to survive. Soon after, I changed my focus from surviving cancer to arming and educating myself for the biggest fight of my life. It's my wish that through my continued fight against cancer that I can provide hope and encouragement to other individuals facing cancer and the treatments that lie ahead."– Kimberlie Newton

In Memory: Marcia Brown , formerly of West Bloomfield, Mich. , courageously battled kidney cancer and leukemia

Marcia Brown fought cancer with courage and grace. A devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother and loyal friend, Marcia always put others first. After she was diagnosed with kidney and bladder cancer in 2013, Marcia and her husband Larry started the Brown Family Cancer Research Fund at Karmanos Cancer Institute to help support cancer research. In 2017, Marcia was diagnosed with leukemia and had to undergo a bone marrow transplant. Through all of the complications of fighting her disease, Marcia remained positive, constantly talking with her nurses and inquiring about their families, making sure they were taking care of themselves. Sadly, Marcia passed away in early 2018. Thanks to the fund that she and her husband started, Marcia continues to help those diagnosed with this disease while generously funding research to help improve outcomes for others.

"I was extremely excited and overwhelmed with tears to hear of this award. Marcia never liked being in the limelight but in this case she deserves this. She was one tough cookie and always concerned for other people. This [award] was just unexpected." – Larry Brown

In Memory: David Long , formally of Mt. Pleasant, Mich. , courageously battled stage IV melanoma

David Long exemplified kindness and the importance of helping others with strength and a positive attitude. After being diagnosed with stage IV melanoma, when other treatments were no longer effective, David sought the expertise of Amy Weise, D.O., medical oncologist, at Karmanos Cancer Institute in Detroit. David enrolled in Karmanos' clinical trials program. Living in Midland and making the drive to Detroit didn't stop David from taking an active role in participating in research that could help move science forward. His wife Bridget was with him every step of the way. David later agreed to share his story at Karmanos' 2017 Partners Event, where he expressed to guests in attendance why their generosity is so critical to help advance cancer research to improve treatment options. He also thanked Karmanos' researchers and physicians for their commitment to end this disease and encouraged them to never give up.

"The Long family is extremely honored to accept such a wonderful award, the Geri Lester Courage Award, in Dave's memory. He would be so humbled being chosen for this honor. Dave hoped he could help others in their fight against cancer. He was strong, never complained or said 'why me?' He was a courageous man and to quote his favorite actor, John Wayne: 'Courage is being scared to death...and saddling up anyway.'" – Bridget Long

MAUREEN KEENAN MELDRUM HOPE AWARD

For unprecedented commitment, compassion and demonstrated leadership that engages, supports and inspires others in the fight to end breast cancer.

Josephine Roach of Oakland, Mich. , breast cancer survivor and active volunteer

Josephine has been a volunteer with Komen Detroit Race for the Cure® planning committee for several years. When she began her volunteering, she had no connection to breast cancer, simply a desire to make a difference. Josephine has helped organize Komen Race Teams and she herself has put on several fundraisers to support Komen Detroit. In November 2017, Josephine was diagnosed with breast cancer and began treatment at Karmanos Cancer Institute. She started her own team, "Get Your Pink On." In spite of her personal fight with cancer, she continues to be an outstanding volunteer – always going above and beyond what is asked of her. Josephine continues to inspire and support others through her volunteering, fundraising and positive attitude in the face of her diagnosis.

"It is an honor and a privilege to receive this award named for a woman who has been inspirational to me, and so many in the breast cancer community. Being involved with the Komen Detroit Planning Committee for the past six years made my breast cancer diagnosis last year more bearable. Knowing I was working alongside so many survivors gave me much needed hope. I now have the ability to share my story and help others with their diagnosis, while spreading breast cancer awareness. Thank you to Karmanos Cancer Institute for honoring me with the Maureen Keenan Meldrum Hope Award. I will cherish it and all it represents." – Josephine Roach

LEADERSHIP AWARDS

For helping to bring about a society that encourages people to speak out about their illness, educate others about cancer and increase funding for cancer research.

Individual: Hiam Hamade of Dearborn, Mich. , heath educator and breast cancer survivor, ACCESS

Hiam Hamade is a nurse by training and a natural teacher in spirit. For more than 20 years, Hiam has worked to promote early detection and prevention of cancer. She is a health educator with Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services (ACCESS). She has educated thousands of people in her Middle Eastern community to help eliminate the stigma of cancer, as well as help women receive breast cancer screenings. A breast cancer survivor herself, Hiam leads by example. She shares her story with others to enhance education and understanding about this disease within both the Arabic and Hispanic communities. She is a true warrior against cancer, greatly loved and respected by all those she serves.

"I am so honored and humbled to be selected for this recognition. I have been working with our community to improve cancer screening, awareness and care for over 20 years now. Our success in making an impact would not have been possible without the support of Michigan Cancer Consortium and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Thank you for being our network of support and lending a helping hand whenever we needed it. The individuals in this room are not just colleagues to me but part of my extended family."– Hiam Hamade

Organization: Sky Foundation Inc., located in West Bloomfield, Mich. , Sheila Sky Kasselman , founder, pancreatic cancer survivor and advocate

Sheila Sky Kasselman is an 11-year pancreatic cancer survivor whose drive, passion and tenacity make her a strong advocate for those with pancreatic cancer. When she was diagnosed, she vowed that if she survived her disease she would start a foundation to help raise awareness and funds for pancreatic cancer research. She has been the driving force of the Sky Foundation Inc., which she founded 10 years ago. Since then, Sheila has raised nearly $2 million for pancreatic cancer research, helping to advance treatments and technology to detect this disease early so more people can survive this devastating cancer. Sheila does whatever she can to help others diagnosed with this disease, as well as be a listening ear for their loved ones. She is a true inspiration.

"I am an 11 year survivor of pancreatic cancer and the Founder of Sky Foundation. I have worked with Karmanos since the beginning of my new "life" after diagnosis. With their help, Sky has become well known in the Detroit metro area. We raise awareness of this daunting cancer and proudly fund the innovative research teams at Karmanos, which focus on pancreatic cancer early detection and treatment. I am honored to be here today and will continue to support such a wonderful hospital system." – Sheila Sky Kasselman

MEDIA AWARDS

Recognizing outstanding media work that communicates important messages about cancer awareness.

Individual: Kristen Jordan Shamus of Grosse Ile, Mich. , columnist, Detroit Free Press

Kristen Jordan Shamus is a gifted columnist and reporter for the Detroit Free Press who always inspires and educates readers with the integrity and compassion with which she conveys her stories. Her final product is always amazing and truthful – one that educates with facts but also reaches the emotions and humanity in all of us, causing us to take action to make things better for others, and perhaps even ourselves. Karmanos Cancer Institute patient Kimberlie Newton, a stage IV breast cancer survivor on a Phase 1 clinical trial, agreed to share her story. Kristen worked with Karmanos staff and Kimberlie for more than six months to portray Kim's courageous journey, the challenges and the victories. The result was a front page feature story in the Detroit Free Press highlighting Kimberlie's inspirational story, the importance of clinical trials, and Kimberlie's determination to help do her part to advance cancer research so that others would have more treatment options to help them survive their disease.

"It is an incredible honor to be included in the company of true cancer heroes, people fighting every day for their lives and to save the lives of others. All I did was tell a story. That story was about a woman who personifies the selflessness and courage of a hero. It's Kimberlie Newton, who was willing to tell me – and by extension Detroit Free Press readers – about her worst moments, her greatest fears and her biggest triumphs when faced with stage IV breast cancer. She put others ahead of herself as she was willing to try a brand new and experimental treatment that might add more precious time to her life and could one day lead to a curative treatment for someone else. She hoped people would read her story and more would consider enrolling in clinical trials, which are vital to discovering breakthroughs in cancer research. I am grateful for the privilege of telling her story, and for being given this award." – Kristen Jordan Shamus

Organization: iHeartMedia Detroit , located in Farmington Hills , Mich.

iHeartMedia believes they have a responsibility to inform, inspire and support the neighborhoods they reach across the U.S. as well as here in the Detroit region. For the past 21 years, they have hosted the annual Sista Strut, a breast cancer walk that engages the community to educate and raise funds to help support breast cancer services, especially for African American women who often have poorer breast cancer statistics. Funds raised from the annual walk support the Tri-County Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program (BCCCP) to help uninsured and underinsured eligible women get breast screening services. In addition, iHeartMedia generously supports Karmanos Cancer Institute's fundraising events, donating exciting silent auction packages. They are also a longtime supporter of the Susan G. Komen Detroit Race for the Cure®.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized by the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute with this prestigious award. One of our goals at iHeart is to build and uplift the community, including those who battle cancer in the greater Detroit area. As a community driven organization, we are passionate about connecting people with resources and amazing teams like those at Karmanos and Komen that do such incredible work in our community. We look forward to many more years of working together to reduce cancer in Detroit." – Paul Corvino, regional president, iHeartMedia Detroit

PHILANTHROPY AWARD

Honoring an individual and/or organization that has dedicated resources and talents to benefit the cause of cancer.

Individual: Jack Ripper of Farmington Hills, Mich. , creator of the Janet Lynn Ripper Medical Oncology Fund in 2002 in memory of his late wife who died of cancer

Jack Ripper established the Janet Lynn Ripper Medical Oncology Foundation in 2002 in memory of his late wife, Janet Lynn. Jack was grateful that Janet had Karmanos' Lawrence and Idell Weisberg Treatment Center to come to for her cancer care. He realized that others were not as fortunate as they were to be able to afford the costs of care and the other financial burdens that can result from a cancer diagnosis. Since starting the fund, Jack, with the support of his current wife Cathy, has contributed more than $800,000 to help families with financial needs, anywhere from paying household bills to help offset expensive treatments. Thousands of survivors have received assistance through this fund to ease the financial burden that cancer places on their families.

"First of all I would like to say, I am humbled and proud to be chosen to receive this award. I never thought that honoring Janet's memory and helping others would be award-worthy. I must also thank Kathleen Hardy, as without her assistance I could never have reached those I had in mind. Thank you for recognizing my efforts." – Jack Ripper

Organization: Gianni Ferrarotti Lung Cancer Foundation & Patient Assistance Fund, of Redford , Mich. Roseanne Ferrarotti , wife of Gianni Ferrarotti , along with their daughter Gianna, accepted the award.

A year after her husband's death in 2003, Rosanne Ferrarotti created the Gianni Ferrarotti Lung Cancer Foundation. Since then, more than more than $177,000 has been donated by the foundation and other generous donors supporting both the Gianni Ferrarotti Lung Cancer Patient Assistant Fund and the Gianni Ferrarotti Lung Cancer fund at Karmanos. Five years after losing her husband to lung cancer, Rosanne was diagnosed and treated for breast cancer. The Foundation's work continues, as do the Funds which help bring hope to patients and help advance lung cancer research. Rosanne is an active member of Karmanos' Patient & Family Advisory Council to help other patients and families navigate their journey with this disease.

"It is such an honor to receive this award. My family and I established the Gianni Ferrarotti Lung Cancer Foundation after my husband Gianni died from lung cancer. His treatment at Karmanos Cancer Institute was wonderful. We wanted to make an impact on lung cancer patients and their families who are dealing with the same difficulty that our family went through. Raising money to help lung cancer patients and their families with financial difficulties has been the best way to honor my husband's memory." – Rosanne Ferrarotti

DR. MICHAEL J. BRENNAN SCIENTIFIC DISTINCTION AWARD

For demonstrated leadership in basic or clinical cancer research.

Larry Matherly , Ph.D., of Novi , Mich., associate center director of Basic Sciences, Karmanos Cancer Institute; and professor, Department of Oncology, Wayne State University School of Medicine

Among his many titles, Larry Matherly, Ph.D., is the Eunice and Milton Ring Endowed Chair for Cancer Research; associate center director for Basic Sciences; director, Cancer Biology Graduate Program; mentor and researcher. His distinguished leadership in the areas of basic sciences, and training of the next generation of researchers within the Cancer Biology Graduate Program at Wayne State University School of Medicine, truly sets him apart. Through his ongoing leadership in cancer research and teaching, Dr. Matherly continues to help Karmanos Cancer Institute maintain its National Cancer Institute designation as a Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Matherly's leadership, his passion for scientific discovery and his numerous contributions to Karmanos' core research initiatives make him deserving of this award named after Dr. Michael J. Brennan, former president of Michigan Cancer Foundation, now known as Karmanos Cancer Institute.

"I am honored to receive this recognition. I am privileged to work with outstanding faculty and highly motivated trainees at Karmanos. This award is as much a reflection on our faculty and students as on anything I have accomplished."– Larry Matherly, Ph.D.

DR. GLORIA HEPPNER INNOVATIVE SCIENCE AWARD

Honoring an individual and/or organization that has proven success with innovative initiatives that help advance cancer research.

Detroit Research on Cancer Survivors (ROCS) at Karmanos, Principle Investigators are from Karmanos Cancer Institute and Wayne State University , Ann Schwartz , Ph.D., M.P.H., vice president, Research and Academic Affairs; and Terrance Albrecht , Ph.D., associate center director, Population Science. Both are from Ann Arbor , Mich.

The Detroit Research on Cancer Survivors (Detroit ROCS), is a five-year study launched by Karmanos Cancer Institute and Wayne State University School of Medicine in 2017. It's funded by a $9 million grant from the National Cancer Institute to explore why African Americans have poorer outcomes after a cancer diagnosis than other populations. This study focuses on breast, prostate, lung, and colorectal cancers, the four most common cancers, each of which is marked by poorer survival rates in African Americans. The study will include information from 5,560 cancer survivors to better understand major factors affecting cancer progression, recurrence, mortality and quality of life in African American cancer survivors. Drs. Schwartz and Albrecht's team of researchers collect comprehensive data through interviews with participants, information from medical records and collection of biospecimens from participants who live in Michigan's Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. They also interview family members to understand how a cancer diagnosis affects the mental, physical and financial health of those providing care. To date, more than 1,500 surveys have been completed with another 3,700 pending. The information collected will help to develop training programs for residents, fellows and community oncologists; and help to better understand the disproportionately high incidence of cancer mortality to improve cancer treatments, approaches to cancer care, and cancer outcomes for African Americans.

"This is a wonderful award and I sincerely thank the Karmanos Cancer Institute for this recognition. Ann and I also thank Karmanos for providing the scientific and financial support needed to compete successfully for this grant from the National Cancer Institute. We are deeply grateful to the cancer patients and cancer survivors in Metropolitan Detroit who have so generously provided their time and effort necessary for participating in this study." – Terrance Albrecht, Ph.D.

"This is a tremendous honor. Cancer disproportionately affects African Americans and we don't fully understand why these disparities exist. The Detroit ROCS study represents a critically important opportunity to bring together the expertise of our population, basic and clinical scientists at the Karmanos Cancer Institute and the Wayne State School of Medicine, working alongside the community affected, to tackle these important issues. Thank you for recognizing this important work." – Ann Schwartz, Ph.D., M.P.H.

RIBBON CHAMPION AWARD

An individual and/or group who demonstrates an unwavering commitment to improve education, screening and treatment of a certain type of cancer to encourage prevention while increasing survivorship and advocating to advance cancer research.

CAR-T Team at Karmanos Cancer Institute, Detroit, Mich. Leaders of the CAR-T Team are, from Karmanos and Wayne State University , Abhinav Deol , M.D., medical oncologist, of Troy, Mich. ; and Joseph Uberti , M.D., Ph.D., division chief, Hematology, and co-director, Bone Marrow Transplant, of Northville , Mich.

Abhinav Deol, M.D., Joseph Uberti, M.D., Ph. D., and the entire CAR-T transplant team, worked on the clinical trials that led to the FDA approval of CAR-T therapy for diffuse large B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (DLBCL). This clinical study, along with the outstanding expertise of this medical team, helped secured the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute in Detroit as the first center in Michigan approved to treat adult patients with the commercially approved chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for DLBCL. CAR-T therapy is a type of immunotherapy made from a patient's own white blood cells, which are genetically modified to recognize and attack the patient's cancer cells. CAR-T cell therapy requires an experienced stem cell transplant team and Karmanos is one of the largest and best centers in the country for stem cell transplantation, with some of the best survival outcomes for related and unrelated stem cell transplantation. Karmanos' highly trained and experienced medical team are well prepared and honored to care for patients undergoing CAR-T therapy.

"I am honored to receive this award on behalf of our cellular therapy/stem cell transplant team in recognition of making CAR-T cell therapy available and accessible to our patients. It is an exciting time to see immunotherapy and cellular therapies taking front stage in the treatment of cancer. The goal of the cellular therapy/stem cell therapy team is to have more novel therapies available for patients to treat malignancies at our institution." – Abhinav Deol, M.D.

"It is a great honor for me to accept this award. I do so on behalf of the entire Bone Marrow Transplantation Program at the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute. This award is the accomplishment of the entire team who through their expertise, dedication and teamwork are able to bring a new and innovative therapy to our center providing benefit for many patients with cancer." – Joseph Uberti, M.D., Ph.D.

About the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute

Karmanos Cancer Institute is headquartered in Detroit, with 15 locations throughout Michigan. As part of McLaren, Karmanos is the largest cancer care and research network in the state. It is among the nation's best cancer centers as one of the National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the United States and the only one located in metro Detroit. Karmanos cancer experts focus solely on cancer to prevent, detect and treat as well as eradicate all forms of cancer. Its long-term partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine enhances the collaboration of critical research and academics related to cancer care. For more information, call 1-800-KARMANOS (800-527-6266) or visit www.karmanos.org. Follow Karmanos on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

SOURCE Karmanos Cancer Institute

Related Links

http://www.karmanos.org

