Karmanos Cancer Institute Recognizes Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Encourages Screenings

DETROIT, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute, along with cancer centers and other organizations nationwide, recognizes November as Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Lung cancer is the second most common cancer among women and men.

Lung Cancer Facts and Figures

During Lung Cancer Awareness Month, the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute encourages current and former smokers to get lung cancer screenings.

About 226,650 new cases of lung cancer will be diagnosed in 2025.

The chance that a man will develop lung cancer in his lifetime is about 1 in 17. A woman's lifetime chance of developing lung cancer is about 1 in 18.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths among both men and women.

Each year, more people die of lung cancer than colon, breast and prostate cancers combined.

Eighty percent to 90% of lung cancer deaths are thought to be a result of smoking.

All data reported by the American Cancer Society (ACS).

"At the very early stages of lung cancer, symptoms usually do not exhibit, which is why early detection plays a crucial role in improving the survival rate from this deadly disease," said Khalil Choucair, M.D., MSc, medical oncologist, member of the Thoracic Oncology and Phase I Clinical Trials Multidisciplinary Teams (MDT) at Karmanos. "If you or a loved one is at high risk for developing lung cancer, I encourage you to consider Karmanos' Lung Cancer Screening Program. It's a survivable cancer, and we want to catch it in the early stages for better treatment outcomes."

Lung Cancer Symptoms and Risk Factors

When symptoms of lung cancer occur, they may include a cough that does not go away, coughing up blood, chest pain, loss of appetite, weight loss, fatigue, shortness of breath, wheezing, or respiratory infections such as bronchitis that recur or do not go away. When lung cancer spreads, it may cause bone pain, jaundice or swelling of the lymph nodes. Lung cancer may also spread to the brain, causing nervous system changes such as dizziness or balance problems, weakness or numbness in an arm or leg, headaches, or seizures.

The leading risk factor for lung cancer is smoking. Other risk factors include exposure to second-hand smoke and radon, as well as other carcinogens. Some risk factors for lung cancer cannot be controlled. These include air pollution and family history.

Resources to Quit Smoking

Smoking not only increases the chances of developing lung cancer, but it also increases the risk of developing almost every type of cancer. Smoking is also harmful to the people around you, especially children. Second-hand smoke, or passive smoking, is linked to many diseases and health problems, including cancer, lung diseases, asthma, ear infections, and increased illness in non-smokers.

Don't be afraid to ask for help. Visit karmanos.org/quitsmoking for a list of smoking cessation resources.

Lung Cancer Screening

Screening for lung cancer is a multi-step process. It begins with an office visit to assess needs and risks. Eligible candidates will then undergo low-dose CT scans. These scans are more sensitive than X-rays and can detect abnormalities more effectively. A radiologist at Karmanos then reads the scans.

Men and women ages 50-80 who are current smokers or who quit no more than 15 years ago and have at least a 20-pack-year smoking history should be screened for lung cancer. Medicare covers lung cancer screening for patients 50-77 years old, and most commercial insurance plans cover it for patients 55-80. Typically, there is no out-of-pocket cost for low-dose CT lung screening, but patients are encouraged to confirm with their health insurance provider. Lung cancer screenings also require a referral from your provider.

"If you are a current or former smoker, I encourage you to talk to your primary care physician about getting a referral for a lung cancer screening. These screenings help us detect cancer early, which provides patients more treatment options and a better chance at a cure," advised Dr. Choucair.

To learn more about lung cancer screening at Karmanos, visit karmanos.org/lungcancerscreening.

Lung Cancer Treatment at Karmanos Cancer Institute

At Karmanos, lung cancer is treated by the Thoracic Oncology MDT, which includes cardiothoracic surgeons; surgical, medical, and radiation oncologists; radiologists, pulmonologists, pathologists, pharmacists, dietitians, social workers, and genetic counselors. The team focuses entirely on treating chest cancers and shares its collective expertise to create a customized treatment plan for each patient.

"When you choose Karmanos for lung cancer treatment, you're joining a team of physicians looking to provide you the best care. Each specialist on your cancer care team is up to speed on the progress of your disease and collaborates to present you and your family the best treatment options," Dr. Choucair explained.

Karmanos' thoracic oncologists are national leaders in chest malignancies and experts in treating thoracic cancers, collaborating with national cooperative groups. The team has been involved in developing recently approved novel drugs for treating chest cancers and continues to participate and lead national and international clinical trials evaluating new therapies.

For details about lung cancer screening and prevention services available near you, visit karmanos.org or call 1-800-KARMANOS.

