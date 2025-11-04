Karmanos Cancer Institute Adds New Breast Surgeon and Southeast Michigan Native to Multidisciplinary Team

Breast surgeon specializes in oncoplastic surgery, collaboration of axillary lymph node dissection with immediate lymphatic reconstruction and high-risk lesions

DETROIT, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute welcomes Paige Aiello, M.D., breast surgeon and member of the Breast Cancer Multidisciplinary Team (MDT) at Karmanos. Not only does Dr. Aiello specialize in the surgical removal of breast cancer, but she also adds to the multidisciplinary team with a specialization in axillary lymph node surgery. She began seeing patients at the Karmanos locations in Detroit, Dearborn, Farmington Hills, and Roseville in July 2025.

Paige Aiello, M.D., breast surgeon, joins the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute's Breast Cancer Multidisciplinary Team in Detroit, specializing in oncoplastic surgery, collaboration of axillary lymph node dissection with immediate lymphatic reconstruction and high-risk lesions.

"The diagnosis of breast cancer in itself can be very overwhelming," said Dr. Aiello. "I chose breast surgery to bring hope to women who are battling this disease and discuss options that can assist in preventing cancer from returning. I am excited to be home in Metro Detroit at a cancer center designated by the National Cancer Institute for its investment in innovation, research, and clinical trials that will change the standard of care for all types of cancer, and its academic partnership with my alma mater."

Dr. Aiello has research and clinical interests in the treatment of the axilla after neoadjuvant chemotherapy; oncoplastic surgery, a procedure that incorporates the removal of a malignant breast tumor while maintaining the breast's structure by providing a lift, reduction, or rearrangement of tissue; treatment of high-risk lesions and all types of breast cancer; and the utilization of different localization devices. She also has training in axillary lymph node dissection in conjunction with a reconstructive and plastic surgeon to perform immediate lymphatic reconstruction.

"Immediate lymphatic reconstruction is offered to patients having axillary surgery for breast cancer to minimize lymphedema," explained Dr. Aiello. "In this type of surgery, I perform the axillary lymph node dissection, or the resection of cancer and lymph nodes in the armpit, with the goal of preserving veins. This then allows the reconstructive surgeon to reconstruct the lymphatic connections during the same procedure."

Dr. Aiello is a native of Southeast Michigan. She received her medical degree from Wayne State University School of Medicine, where she also did her residency in general surgery through Detroit Medical Center. She obtained her Master of Science in medical physiology from Loyola University Chicago in Maywood, Illinois, and a Bachelor of Science in science business from the University of Notre Dame in Notre Dame, Indiana.

"It is always especially meaningful when physicians return to Michigan to serve the communities they know and care about," said George Yoo, M.D., FACS, chief medical officer at Karmanos Cancer Hospital. "Dr. Aiello is a tremendous addition to our Breast Cancer Multidisciplinary Team. She brings expertise that will expand the treatment options we are able to offer, ensuring our patients receive care tailored to their individual needs."

Dr. Aiello is a diplomate of the American College of Surgeons, the Society of Surgical Oncology and the American Society of Breast Surgeons. She has authored multiple peer-reviewed articles, abstracts and presentations. She is also a peer reviewer for BMJ Case Reports.

