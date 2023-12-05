Karmanos welcomes new VP of the Karmanos Cancer Network

The new vice president will head up the largest cancer care and research network in Michigan

DETROIT, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute has appointed Doris Ranski-Zazula, RN, MSA, as the vice president of the Karmanos Cancer Network, part of McLaren Health Care. The Karmanos Cancer Network is one of the largest cancer care and research networks in the United States, with 15 locations anchored by the Karmanos Cancer Institute freestanding cancer hospital headquartered in Detroit.

Ranski-Zazula began her role as Lauren Lawrence retired after 10 years with McLaren and Karmanos in November. Ranski-Zazula transitioned to this position, having been the regional director of Cancer Services for Karmanos locations in Flint, Pontiac and Lapeer.

"I am so honored to step into the VP position after much guidance and an extremely productive stint of working closely with my predecessor," said Ranski-Zazula. "Lauren has accomplished tremendous growth for the Network, and I want to continue that momentum. I am looking forward to providing the Karmanos advantage to many more Michigan residents by working on expanding into additional communities and enhancing and adding to the services we currently offer to our patients across the state."

Ranski-Zazula will report to Brian Gamble, president of the Karmanos Cancer Hospital and Network. She will provide oversight for the Karmanos locations near McLaren Bay Region, McLaren Central Michigan, McLaren Clarkston, McLaren Flint (including the McLaren Proton Therapy Center), McLaren Greater Lansing, McLaren Lapeer, McLaren Macomb, McLaren Northern (in Petoskey and Gaylord), McLaren Oakland, McLaren Port Huron and McLaren Thumb Region.

Her responsibilities include the daily operation of all network sites in accordance with Karmanos' policies and standards; conducting site certification visits to ensure locations deliver the highest quality of care; standardizing workflows, policies and procedures; recruiting the best oncologists to join Team Karmanos and McLaren; ensuring Network physicians are certified and offer clinical trials to patients in their local communities; further developing relationships with Michigan State University and partners in Northwest Ohio; enhancing the cancer screening programs and genetic counseling services throughout the Network; and strengthening the connection of the Network sites to many Karmanos programs and departments, including the Clinical Trials Office, Office of Cancer Health Equity and Community Engagement, and more.

"Doris' familiarity with the Network and her background as a physician recruiter and business development professional gives her an immediate advantage to enhance and grow the Karmanos footprint," said Gamble. "We are thankful for Lauren's work in her 10 years with us and appreciate the dedication and work it took to stand up the cancer network. We are very confident that Doris has the experience and ability to take the Network to the next level, giving our patients the best cancer care, regardless of location."

Ranski-Zazula has over 30 years of experience in health care. She joined McLaren in 2018 as the director at McLaren Oakland (overseeing the respiratory therapy department, outpatient specialty clinic and hospital information desk) and as the regional director of Cancer Services. Before joining McLaren, she provided medical recruitment support for various Ascension hospitals, including serving as the director of Physician Recruitment and Business Development at St. John Providence Health System. As the vice president of Practice Operations and Physician Practice Planning at the Detroit Medical Center (DMC), she oversaw the day-to-day management of 110 employed physicians, 150 full-time staff members and 34 practice locations. She also managed the transition of private practices into DMC-employed practices. Earlier in her career, Ranski-Zazula worked at Oakwood Healthcare, Inc., advancing from a clinical nurse to the Regional Director of Ambulatory Administration.

Ranski-Zazula received a Master of Science in Health Care Administration from Central Michigan University in Dearborn and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Northern Michigan University.

About the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute

Karmanos Cancer Institute is a leader in transformative cancer care, research and education through courage, commitment and compassion. The Karmanos vision is a world free of cancer. As part of McLaren Health Care, Karmanos is the largest provider of cancer care and research in Michigan. For more than 75 years, the administrative and research headquarters, along with the premier specialty cancer hospital, have been located in downtown Detroit. With 16 network sites, Karmanos delivers world-renowned care and access to clinical trials throughout Michigan and northern Ohio. The National Cancer Institute recognizes Karmanos as one of the best cancer centers in the nation with a comprehensive cancer center designation. Its academic partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine provides the framework for cancer research and education – defining new standards of care and improving survivorship. For more information, call 1-800-KARMANOS (800-527-6266) or visit www.karmanos.org. Follow Karmanos on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

