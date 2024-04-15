Karmanos Brings Successful Cancer Screening and Prevention Event to Farmington Hills

Oncology experts will provide consultations and on-site cancer screenings

DETROIT, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute invites the community to the Screening Saves Lives: Cancer Screening and Educational Event in Farmington Hills. It takes place on Saturday, June 8, 2024, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Lawrence and Idell Weisberg Cancer Center at 31995 Northwestern Highway. Karmanos will provide breast cancer screenings, including mammograms, colorectal screening consultations, free head and neck examinations, and wellness checks.

"We were amazed at having over 400 people walk through the door this past fall at our event in Detroit, and that speaks to the need to provide cancer screenings on a Saturday for our communities," said April Brown, director of Concierge Services and Screening and Prevention at Karmanos Cancer Institute. "We often put off the important screenings because of our schedules or because we're scared something may be found. This event not only allows the community to get those needed screenings they have been putting off, but it also offers many educational resources and wellness opportunities you may not know you needed."

The earlier cancers are detected, the more treatment options are available. This event will not only provide cancer screenings and consultations but also include self-care activities that are free to attendees. Yoga movement, meditation classes, massages, and healing arts activities will be free. There will be cancer prevention and education staff and experts on hand to answer questions, as well as interactive exhibits, raffles, and giveaways. Plus, Karmanos will provide information about their Screening and Prevention Program, the Karmanos Genetic Counseling Service, the Women's Wellness Clinic, and clinical trials. The Wayne State Health's Mobile Health Unit will be onsite providing general health screenings; flu, COVID, and HPV vaccinations; bloodwork screenings for cholesterol, kidney function, and diabetes; blood pressure screenings; and vital sign monitoring.

Starting as an idea in 2022, the Screening Saves Lives event has opened up Karmanos' doors to residents in the community to learn about cancer and their overall health and to provide services to keep them on track for their important screenings. Karmanos specialists will be on hand to help eligible women understand the services they qualify for through the Michigan Breast & Cervical Cancer Control Program (BCCCP). This program gives free breast and cervical cancer screenings at no cost to patients. Those who qualify for this service are female, earning an income of 250% under the federal poverty level; uninsured or underinsured; age 21-39 and are referred to the program with an abnormal Pap test or clinical breast exam which requires a diagnostic service; or age 40-64 and in need of a breast, cervical, diagnostic or treatment service.

Screening Saves Lives: Cancer Screening and Educational Event is open to the public. Attendees wanting a cancer screening or consultation must pre-register for an appointment by calling 1-800-KARMANOS. A driver's license or state ID and insurance cards are required for screening at the event.

If participants would like to take part in the activities happening during the event but do not want a cancer screening, they must register to attend at karmanos.org/screeningsaves. All attendees must be 12 or older.

About the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute

Karmanos Cancer Institute is a leader in transformative cancer care, research and education through courage, commitment and compassion. The Karmanos vision is a world free of cancer. As part of McLaren Health Care, Karmanos is the largest provider of cancer care and research in Michigan. For more than 75 years, the administrative and research headquarters, along with the premier specialty cancer hospital, have been located in downtown Detroit. With 16 network sites, Karmanos delivers world-renowned care and access to clinical trials throughout Michigan and northern Ohio. The National Cancer Institute recognizes Karmanos as one of the best cancer centers in the nation with a comprehensive cancer center designation. Its academic partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine provides the framework for cancer research and education – defining new standards of care and improving survivorship. For more information, call 1-800-KARMANOS (800-527-6266) or visit www.karmanos.org. Follow Karmanos on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

