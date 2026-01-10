Karofi Redefines Whole-House Water Protection at CES 2026 with Next-Generation Water Purification Technologies

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As water quality challenges increasingly affect households worldwide, Karofi, an international water purification leader with a presence in Southeast Asia, the United States, and more than 50 global markets, is redefining whole-house protection. During CES 2026, Karofi is showcasing advanced filtration and softening solutions designed to treat water at the source.

Rather than addressing water quality only at endpoints, Karofi's "at-the-source" approach treats water at the source, delivering cleaner, safer, more consistent water quality throughout the home. These systems are engineered to protect plumbing infrastructure, extend appliance life, and support long-term household wellness.

Addressing Modern Household Water Challenges

In many residential environments, high mineral hardness, residual chlorine, and scale buildup persist. Beyond affecting the taste of water and the comfort of bathing, these contaminants accelerate wear on plumbing systems and household appliances. Karofi's whole-house systems resolve these issues before water reaches individual fixtures - ensuring consistent water quality across bathrooms, kitchens, laundry rooms, and connected drinking water systems.

P01S: A Compact Whole-House Protection Solution

The P01S system is specifically designed for apartments and smaller homes where space is at a premium. By combining PP filtration with activated carbon media, the system reduces sediment, chemicals, and chlorine and integrates a cation softening stage to minimize scale formation.

Equipped with an automatic control valve, the P01S supports smart self-cleaning cycles to ensure peak performance with minimal user intervention. Its compact design fits seamlessly into standard cabinets, making it an accessible solution for urban households looking to protect their pipes and improve overall water quality.

P02S: Enhanced Performance for High-Demand Homes

For larger households with greater water demand, the P02S system offers increased flow capacity and extended filtration life. The P02S integrates advanced carbon filtration with high-capacity softening and features a unique dual-outlet configuration. This allows households to toggle between purified and fully softened water, providing the flexibility needed for multi-bathroom homes and diverse usage requirements.

CDI Technology: The Future of Salt-Free Purification

At the premium end of its portfolio, Karofi introduces Capacitive Deionization (CDI) technology, an advanced, high-performance solution for modern homeowners.

Unlike conventional salt-based softeners, CDI uses electrically charged electrodes to remove dissolved ions, eliminating the need for salt regeneration. This system offers:

Adjustable TDS Reduction: Users can customize purification levels to retain essential minerals.

Users can customize purification levels to retain essential minerals. Sustainability: High water recovery efficiency and salt-free operation.

High water recovery efficiency and salt-free operation. Durability: A long service lifespan with significantly reduced maintenance requirements compared to traditional systems.

Tangible Benefits For Everyday Living

By treating water at the point of entry, Karofi's systems provide immediate improvements to daily life:

Bathrooms: Enjoy softer skin and silkier hair by removing harsh minerals.

Enjoy softer skin and silkier hair by removing harsh minerals. Laundry: Maintain brighter fabrics and extend the life of washing machines.

Maintain brighter fabrics and extend the life of washing machines. Kitchens: Enhance the natural flavor of food and beverages with purified cooking water.

Enhance the natural flavor of food and beverages with purified cooking water. Plumbing: Protect the home's "veins" by reducing scale and pipe corrosion.

Global Engineering for Diverse Conditions

Karofi's whole-house systems are engineered to operate reliably across a range of water conditions, from high mineral content to fluctuating pressure. This adaptability has fueled Karofi's expansion across international markets, proving the brand's commitment to engineering stability and performance.

As consumer expectations for home health evolve, Karofi is moving water technology beyond a simple utility, making high-quality water the foundation of the modern, healthy home.

