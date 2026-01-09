Next-Generation Drinking Water Systems for Modern Living: Karofi Elevates Home Wellness with Diamond and Platinum Series

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As global households prioritize health, convenience, and smart living, Karofi - an international water purification leader with a presence across Southeast Asia and the United States - is reinforcing its global position at CES 2026. From January 6-9, Karofi will showcase its latest Diamond and Platinum Series drinking water systems, designed to transform water purification from a basic utility into an essential lifestyle element.

Karofi's Diamond and Platinum Series drinking water systems are design-led, wellness-oriented solutions for modern living.

With a presence in over 50 countries, Karofi continues to expand its global footprint by merging high-performance filtration with user-centric, intelligent design.

Advanced Performance for Modern Households

At the heart of Karofi's premium offering is a unified technology platform engineered for the demands of urban homes and growing families. This integrated system delivers hot, cold, RO-purified, and hydrogen-enriched water from a single, space-saving unit. By consolidating multiple functions, Karofi eliminates the need for separate appliances without compromising on flow rate and reliability.

The SMAX Master: 12-Stage High-Efficiency Filtration

The Diamond and Platinum Series are built on the SMAX Master 12-stage filtration architecture, designed to ensure consistent water quality while maximizing system longevity.

The process features a sophisticated, multi-layered approach that enables Karofi to address both purification standards and the overall drinking experience - an increasingly important distinction in the premium water segment:

Advanced Pre-Filtration: Significantly reduces sediment, heavy metals, and chlorine to protect the system and extend filter life.

Significantly reduces sediment, heavy metals, and chlorine to protect the system and extend filter life. High-Performance RO Membrane: Delivers up to 99.99% purification efficiency , removing dissolved contaminants and microorganisms.

Delivers up to , removing dissolved contaminants and microorganisms. Mineral Plus and HP 6.0: Enhances taste and balances pH levels for a crisp, refreshing profile.

Enhances taste and balances pH levels for a crisp, refreshing profile. Hydrogen Alkaline Module & Advanced 11-Plate Electrolysis (Featuring 9 alkaline and 2 hydrogen plates): This system stabilizes pH levels and produces hydrogen-enriched water, catering to the growing consumer demand for functional wellness beverages.

AIoTec Smart Control and Connected Monitoring

Karofi integrates its proprietary AIoTec technology to provide an intuitive, data-driven user experience. The platform combines sleek touch-based controls with a dedicated mobile app, allowing users to manage and monitor water quality with greater confidence. Through the AIoTec app, users can track:

Real-time Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) levels

Remaining filter lifespan and maintenance schedules

System status, including leak detection alerts and automatic shut-off features

The Smart Water Hub: A Home Barista's Companion

Karofi redefines the modern kitchen by transforming the Diamond and Platinum Series into a comprehensive "Smart Water Hub", evolving standard hydration into a sophisticated beverage experience. This integrated ecosystem serves as a professional-grade beverage station, featuring dedicated modules for one-touch coffee preparation and integrated soda making that allow users to craft a wide variety of drinks with maximum efficiency.

Supporting this versatility is a powerful instant heating module to provide immediate access to precisely tempered, health-optimized water for the perfect cup. The hub further supports diverse cold beverage applications through its integrated cooling and ice storage to ensure consistent taste and quality for the home enthusiast.

This innovation even extends into the living space with smart functionality incorporating built-in wireless charging for mobile devices and Tri-Zone smart storage, offering dedicated dry, cool, and freeze compartments for maximum convenience.

Refined Design: Diamond vs. Platinum

While sharing the same powerful technology, Karofi offers two distinct aesthetic expressions to suit different interior styles:

Diamond Series: Features elegant chrome-plated round handles for a classic, premium appeal.

Features elegant chrome-plated round handles for a classic, premium appeal. Platinum Series: Utilizes square handles with subtle chrome accents for a minimalist, contemporary look.

Global Expansion and U.S. Market Readiness

Karofi confirms that its premium systems are already being shipped and installed in U.S. households. This milestone demonstrates the brand's compliance with rigorous U.S. safety and engineering standards and its readiness to compete in one of the world's most demanding consumer markets.

"With its Diamond and Platinum Series, Karofi extends beyond basic water purification to deliver drinking water solutions designed to support healthier, smarter, and more refined everyday living," a U.S.-based customer commented.

