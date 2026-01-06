Karofi Showcases R&D and Manufacturing Excellence at CES 2026, Advancing Global Expansion into the U.S. Market

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As global demand for safe, high-quality water grows, Karofi is reinforcing its position as a leading international water purification brand through robust regulatory compliance, engineering depth, and modern manufacturing infrastructure dedicated exclusively to water treatment.

Trusted by consumers and partners in over 50 countries, Karofi's water solutions meet the expectations of highly regulated markets where safety, performance consistency, and long-term reliability are critical.

As part of its global expansion strategy, Karofi will participate in CES 2026, presenting its latest water purification technologies and reaffirming its commitment to bringing internationally certified, high-quality water solutions to the United States market and beyond.

Booth #53971, Hall A–D

January 6–9, 2026

Venetian Expo & Convention Center, Las Vegas

Regulatory Compliance and International Certifications

Karofi's drinking water systems comply with internationally recognized certifications, including NSF/ANSI 58 for reverse osmosis systems and UL 399 for water cooling and dispensing equipment. These certifications validate product safety, filtration performance, and electrical compliance, reinforcing Karofi's readiness to operate in highly regulated markets.

By aligning product development and manufacturing with global standards, Karofi ensures its water purification solutions can be deployed confidently across diverse regions with strict regulatory requirements.

A Full-Cycle Development Model Focused on Water Reliability

Karofi's innovation framework follows a structured model from lab to engineering, manufacturing, and the global market. This full-cycle approach validates technologies at the research stage, refines them through engineering, and delivers them consistently at production scale.

Rather than developing isolated components, Karofi prioritizes system-level performance—ensuring drinking water systems and whole-house water treatment solutions operate reliably over long lifecycles, even under challenging conditions such as high mineral content, fluctuating pressure, and varying water quality standards.

R&D Strength: Engineering Depth Behind Water Purification

At Karofi's core is a multidisciplinary R&D organization of over 200 engineers specializing in water treatment systems, filtration science, electronics, and intelligent control technologies. Each year, the team develops and refines more than 200 product variants and system upgrades, supporting residential and commercial water purification applications.

Every new Karofi product is developed through a structured 8-Gate New Product Development process, covering product planning, concept validation, engineering verification, design verification, pilot testing, mass production, and long-term production stability.

This gated framework ensures technical readiness, regulatory compliance, and consistent quality before any product reaches the market.

Key R&D capabilities include:

In-house development of core water purification technologies, including the proprietary SMAX filtration system , hydrogen-enriched water solutions, and intelligent control electronics





, hydrogen-enriched water solutions, and intelligent control electronics Multi-scenario testing laboratories evaluating durability, flow stability, pressure tolerance, chemical resistance, and long-term stress performance under varied water conditions





Continuous optimization for energy efficiency, space-saving design, and user experience, aligned with global smart living and wellness trends





R&D efforts include the integration of smart monitoring and IoT connectivity, enabling real-time system status, filter health tracking, and maintenance alerts.

These features enhance transparency, reliability, and long-term user confidence.

This integrated approach maintains tight quality control, accelerates innovation cycles, and ensures consistent system performance across international markets.

Manufacturing Scale: Built for Global Water Markets

Karofi operates three modern manufacturing facilities spanning approximately 63,000 square meters. These purpose-built facilities support large-scale production while maintaining strict international quality standards.

R&D plays a key role in ensuring products meet international certification standards such as NSF, UL, IEC, SASO, and HALAL.

All systems undergo rigorous performance, safety, and durability testing before market launch.

Manufacturing operations feature high levels of automation, standardized assembly processes, and traceability systems, enabling consistent quality across mass production runs.

Annual production capacity includes:

Over 30 million water filters

Up to 4 million water purifiers

Approximately 200,000 water dispensers

Customization & OEM/ODM Engineering Support

While Karofi's primary focus remains on its branded water purification portfolio, the company also offers select OEM and ODM services for water purifiers and water softeners. This capability supports partners seeking customized water solutions or market-specific adaptations, backed by Karofi's engineering depth and compliance experience.

Karofi's R&D teams support OEM and ODM customization, tailoring systems to specific residential, commercial, and regional requirements.

Engineering flexibility allows adaptation to different regulations, applications, and market needs.

Proven Performance Across Diverse Water Conditions

Karofi's water purification solutions are widely adopted across North America, the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Africa, Southeast Asia, South America, and Oceania. The brand's consistent performance under diverse water quality conditions demonstrates engineering robustness and manufacturing reliability.

Engineering Excellence as a Foundation for Global Growth

By combining regulatory compliance, engineering depth, and disciplined manufacturing processes, Karofi continues to strengthen its role as a trusted global water purification brand. Its R&D and manufacturing excellence provide a stable foundation for long-term innovation—ensuring water solutions remain reliable, compliant, and ready for global deployment.

KAROFI GROUP JCS

Email: [email protected]

Hotline: +84 83 774 8966

SOURCE Karofi Group JSC