Karol G Transcends To New Levels Of Innovation With The Release Of Her Long-awaited Album 'KG0516'

' KG0516 ' follows the format of a flight number and comes with a deeper meaning. The KG is an acronym for Karol G , while the numbers represent May 16, 2006, the day the artist signed her first record deal - beginning her journey to global superstardom. According to Karol G , the intention of the album's title is to welcome her fans on the flight to her new artistic era, where she transcends new musical dimensions.

"This album represents the evolution of Carolina as a person and Karol G as an artist. This is a flight I want to invite all my fans on to join me on my musical journey, where each song represents a connecting flight that takes you to a new place," expressed the singer. "I experimented a lot with different sounds, genres and unique vibes. It's definitely something that hasn't been heard before from me and the songs are all a representation of who I am today as a person and an artist."

- Karol G

In her third studio album, the singer-songwriter and Latin GRAMMY® winner manages to demonstrate her artistic evolution and expansive musical versatility. As if being a co-writer of all the songs on the album wasn't enough, for the first time, the singer makes her debut as a producer at the hand of her longtime collaborator Ovy On The Drums. Through these songs, Karol G explores a wide range of musical genres, which include innovative fusions of her characterizing Reggaeton rhythms with influences from Pop, Country, Bachata, Regional Mexican, etc.



The album is made up of 16 songs and features great collaborations with high-caliber artists such as Alberto Stylee, Anuel AA, Brray, Camilo, Emilee, Ivy Queen, J Balvin, Juanka, Ludacris, Mariah Angeliq, Nathy Peluso, Nicki Minaj, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Wisin & Yandel, Yandar & Yostin and Zion. All of the collaborators on the album come from a different part of the world, allowing each song to have a novel and unique sound.



Today, Karol G is among the 50 most listened to artists in the world, with more than 24 billion streams on digital music platforms and more than 80 million followers on social media. Her single "Bichota" became one of the most prominent anthems in Latin music, with nearly 1 billion global streams.



Meanwhile, her most recent single "Location" alongside Anuel AA and J Balvin, became an instant hit receiving an RIAA Platinum certification. It debuted at #6 on Billboard's "Hot Latin Songs" chart, making Karol G the female artist with the most entries to the Top 10 list. "Bichota" and "Location" are part of 'KG0516,' as well as her global hits "Tusa" with Nicki Minaj and "Ay DiOs Mío!."

