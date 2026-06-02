Karoo Health Adds Three Marquee Healthcare Leaders to Advisory Board

Karoo currently enables cardiology networks, health systems, and health plans to deliver value-based cardiovascular care through a combination of proprietary technology, dedicated on-site and virtual care teams, and contracting capabilities. In partnership with its growing network of more than 600 cardiac providers across 11 states, Karoo improves outcomes and lowers cost of care for patients across the full spectrum of cardiovascular disease.

Liz Fowler is widely recognized as one of the foremost leaders in healthcare policy and transformation. Among her accomplishments, she is the former Director of the CMS Innovation Center at Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Her extensive experience on Capitol Hill, and across the healthcare ecosystem broadly, has made her a quintessential figure in shaping the future of the U.S. healthcare system.

Eric Van Horn brings deep payer and provider experience with a track record of driving growth and operational excellence across leading healthcare organizations. Previously, he served as Chief Growth Officer at Optum and spent eight years as President and Chief Business Officer of Landmark Health.

Michael Ham is CEO of Shields Health Solutions, which partners with premier health systems across the nation to build, accelerate, and operate hospital-owned specialty pharmacy programs through technology-enabled, patient-centered care. Previously, he led one of the nation's largest full-risk Independent Physician Associations for Optum (formerly DaVita Medical Group / Healthcare Partners).

"Liz, Eric, and Michael are the type of leaders we want advising Karoo as we continue to scale," said Karoo Health CEO and Cofounder Ian Koons. "Collectively, they offer unmatched experience across policy, payer strategy, and execution. Just as importantly, they bring a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities shaping healthcare today. Their guidance and perspectives will be invaluable as we work to increase access to high-quality, lower-cost, outcomes-driven cardiac care nationwide."

Karoo continues to expand across the country, partnering with leading cardiology networks, health systems, and health plans to deliver innovative solutions at every stage of cardiovascular care.

About Karoo Health

As America's Cardiac Solution®, Karoo Health is transforming cardiac care. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, with one person dying every 34 seconds due to cardiovascular illness. Deploying an exclusive mix of proprietary technology and specialized care grounded in value-based principles, Karoo Health enables cardiology networks, health systems, and health plans to seamlessly transition to and succeed in cardiac value-based care and excel in outcomes-driven initiatives. For more information, visit www.karoohealth.com or connect on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Karoo Health Inc