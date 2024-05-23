Karoo Health and Heartbeat Health Team Up to Create First National, Scalable, End-to-end Cardiac Value-based Care Solution

With cardiac care becoming increasingly cursory and difficult to access, the integration of Heartbeat's decentralized cardiovascular care with Karoo's value-based model of care and proprietary technology creates a one-of-a-kind solution enabling unprecedented access, speed, information and scope.

NEW YORK and ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartbeat Health , the nation's largest decentralized cardiology provider, and Karoo Health , the only operational provider of cardiac value-based care enablement with published value-based results, today announced the formation of a unique value-based enterprise (VBE), creating the first national, scalable, end-to-end cardiac value-based care (VBC) solution for payers, at-risk entities, and provider networks.

The first-of-its-kind VBE combines Karoo's VBC-enabling AI-powered technology and wraparound model of care with Heartbeat's leading virtual cardiac clinical services to expand access, improve outcomes, and lower cost of care for cardiovascular disease (CVD) patients, and the entities responsible for their care, in any given geography throughout the country.

Heartbeat Health leverages its clinicians (licensed and credentialed in all 50 states), diagnostic testing, and telehealth capabilities to deliver 24/7, on-demand cardiovascular care. Karoo Health empowers the transition to, and success within, cardiac VBC arrangements through use of its dedicated wraparound care teams and Kohere.ai, its proprietary technology platform enabling real-time patient communication, clinical information sharing, data amalgamation and analysis, and the provision of actionable insights to partners.

"We're 'pumped' to announce the creation of this value-based enterprise with Karoo, launching the first truly nationwide, end-to-end cardiac VBC solution," said Dr. Jeffrey Wessler, CEO and Founder of Heartbeat Health. "This partnership will positively impact patient outcomes by merging our advanced, decentralized cardiovascular care with effective VBC technologies and practices, ultimately reducing healthcare costs and vastly improving care outcomes and accessibility for patients in need."

"Karoo's model of care and proprietary enabling technologies, combined with Heartbeat's virtual-clinical capabilities, support timely interventions and improved access to care, allowing our value-based enterprise to manage cardiac risk for populations throughout the nation," said Karoo Health CEO and Cofounder Ian Koons. "The unique synergies between our two companies allow us to secure, and succeed in, cardiac VBC contracts across the full range of CVD patients, at-risk provider networks, and payers."

A recent proof of concept conducted by Karoo with participating providers revealed that 86% of eligible patients are converted to Karoo Health's model of care, with 98% digital engagement among enrolled patients and 29% of patients diverted from at least one unnecessary ED visit. ED visits for high-acuity cardiac patients can cost $8,000 or more and are frequently either completely unnecessary and/or preventable.

About Karoo Health

Employing an exclusive mix of specialized care teams and proprietary technology, both grounded in value-based principles, Karoo Health enables cardiology networks, payers, and at-risk entities to seamlessly transition to, and succeed in, value-based care, and excel in outcomes-driven initiatives critically required today in the cardiac vertical. For more information, visit the company at www.karoohealth.com or connect with them on LinkedIn .

About Heartbeat Health

Heartbeat Health is a decentralized cardiovascular care company pioneering a new approach to heart care. Powered by experienced clinicians, our virtual-first model uses real-time clinical data and device connectivity to deliver a range of clinical services, including same-day diagnostic reads, televisits, and virtual care programs. By improving the access, quality, and outcomes of cardiovascular disease, Heartbeat helps provider groups and at-risk organizations identify, monitor, and close gaps in care for their member populations with rising CVD risk. Heartbeat's decentralized services are available in every state in the U.S., across every cardiac condition, and at every level of severity.

Virtual-First Cardiology has arrived. Learn more at heartbeathealth.com .

